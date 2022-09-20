Paysandu’s Board of Directors meets to define the future of the technical commission and part of the cast | paysandu

The board of Paysandu holds a meeting this Monday, the 19th, to define the future of coach Márcio Fernandes and part of the squad, after the failure in Série C of the Brazilian.

The Boogeyman lost to ABC by 1-0, last Saturday, and has no more chance of access to the second national division. The bicolor team still faces Vitória, for the last round of the quadrangular.

In the post-game interview, coach Márcio Fernandes had said he would stay at the club, but said there would be a conversation to discuss the matter.

“That’s my job, unless the board thinks otherwise. Go talk to me. Other than that, I will continue with my work and raise the heads of our players, because it is with them that we will be able to leave the championship with dignity.

Despite the elimination in Terceirona, the 2022 season is not over for the club. At the end of October, the Copa Verde begins and the Alviceleste board will outline the planning for the regional tournament.

Most of the current cast has a contract until October 10th. There is interest in maintaining a base for the Copa Verde, but for that Paysandu will need to make an amendment to the contracts until the end of the competition.

The re-presentation of the bicolor cast is scheduled for Tuesday, the 20th, at 4 pm. The match against Vitória will be this Saturday, the 24th, at 5 pm, at Curuzu.