Performance and table give Inter hope, but history doesn’t help – 20/09/2022

Internacional de Mano Menezes was competitive in Goiânia, especially in the first half against Atlético.

Although suffering at the beginning, with Eduardo Baptista’s team creating problems for the side Bustos with the partnership of Wellington Rato and Arthur Henrique on the left. But uncomplicating the first half with the understanding of the Alemão-Pedro Henrique duo, within the 4-1-4-1 that had Maurício on the right, with the absence of Wanderson on the opposite side, and Edenilson and Alan Patrick on the inside.

Two goals by Pedro Henrique, a slight superiority in possession (52%) and one less shot in general (8-9), but one more towards the goal (3-2). The gaucho team imposed itself, even with the absences of goalkeeper Daniel and Jhonny in midfield.

Second stage of pressure from the hosts, in the desperation of getting out of the hole of two painful eliminations in the Copa do Brasil and in the South American Cup, due to the contexts of the disputes with Corinthians and São Paulo, respectively. Competitions that were prioritized and sank the team in the Z-4, now six points away from Coritiba, in 16th place.

60% possession, ten submissions to five and superiority, thanks to the entry of Marlon Freitas in the place of Rhaldney. The number eight participated with a beautiful throw for Airton to serve Churín, who declined. Ricardinho still missed the clearest chance of a tie, inside the small area, when he received a pass from Léo Pereira.

Mano reoxygenated his team with substitutions and managed to endure until the end. It has reached five wins and one draw since the 3-0 loss to Fortaleza. It was 100% against Avaí, Juventude, Cuiabá and Atlético-GO, all in the relegation zone, and had the great moment in the 3-0 tax on Fluminense, in addition to the show of strength when drawing 2-2 with Corinthians in Neo Química Arena, being better and having the chance of victory in the second half.

The 3-0 over Galo, in Cuca’s debut, and the work that Colorado gave Palmeiras at Allianz Parque – alviverde victory in a “found” goal by Gabriel Menino when Abel Ferreira’s team looked lost in the second half of the victory suffered by 2 to 1 – would be another strong credentials to still believe in the title.

Even because the table provides duels, at least in theory, less complicated for Inter, including a Flamengo in Maracanã in a game already very close to the decision of the Copa do Brasil. In addition, in mathematics, the mission is to take six points until the 37th round and try everything in the final round, with the game between the teams in Beira-Rio.

It would, yes, deserve a lot of consideration and the treatment that the championship is still open, with eleven rounds to go. The problem, however, is that the team’s history in the Brazilian doesn’t help much.

Not just for the 42 years without a win since the 1979 undefeated title, but for the times he failed in similar circumstances. As in 2009, when it was one more that grew up, under the command of Mário Sérgio, in the “vacuum” of the historic fall of Palmeiras de Muricy, who was leader and virtual champion and ended up outside the G-4, but the cup went to the Flemish.

Or more recently, when he took the leadership of São Paulo with a sequence of nine victories, including a 5-1 direct confrontation at Morumbi, but suffered an inexplicable defeat in Beira-Rio for Sport, he lost the leadership to Flamengo in the penultimate round and failed to win at home a Corinthians fulfilling table to confirm the title.

Yes, the context is now different. Changed coach, also part of the squad. But the club’s “popcorn” record does not convey confidence that a new story will be told. Even more in the dispute with a winning team, lacking to prove itself in the running points, which loses little and always competes.

The two rounds after the FIFA date, with Internacional taking on Bragantino and Santos at home, while Palmeiras face Galo at Mineirão and then go to Nílton Santos to face Botafogo, will clarify expectations about the dispute at the top.

But it’s hard to believe who has failed so many times in an attempt to end the biggest fast among the greats in the Brazilian.

(Stats: SofaScore)