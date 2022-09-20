Pluto TV receives seven new channels with content from Rede TV and TV Cultura

The free streaming service Pluto TV has announced the arrival of a few more channels to its catalog. At first, they must have content from Rede TV and also from TV Cultura. However, it doesn’t stop there, as it will also have the addition of new programs for users to watch in the application. The channels are:
-
The Ed Sullivan Show (channel 110);
-
Cocoricó (channel 714);
-
TV Cultura (channel 145);
-
The FBI Archives (channel 305);
-
It’s Cabral’s fault (channel 509);
-
Pluto TV TV Network (channel 146);
-
Smithsonian Channel Pluto TV (channel 290).
It is worth remembering that the latter will only be available from the 26th of September. As for the others, app users will be able to check out the news from this Tuesday (20). In general, the service has a habit of feeding its content a lot, as it has already brought new channels in August and July as well.
As for the new channels, The Ed Sullivan Show is a very famous show on American TV, which even brought artists and bands like The Beatles, Elvis and Rolling Stones. Now, Cocoricó even needs no comments, a TV Cultura program that marked a generation used to seeing Júlio and his friends.
Another channel that doesn’t need to say much is TV Cultura, which in short aims to deepen various ideas with debates and discussions. The FBI Files, in turn, is a program that shows several cases of federal agents from the point of view of people who were directly involved with the situations.
A Culpa é do Cabral is a comedy show that was very popular on Brazilian TV. As for Rede TV, the variety channel presents a diverse entertainment program for the public. Finally, Smithsonian Channel Pluto TV focuses on documentaries on art, history, culture and many others.