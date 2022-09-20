POCO C40 and POCO M4 5G are launched in Brazil with prices starting at R$1,599

The Brazilian smartphone market has just gained two new names with the launch of the POCO C40 and POCO M4 5G in the country this Tuesday, 20th. Both have medium specifications that should meet users looking for a device to use social networks. , games that don’t demand a lot of the processor and entertainment. These two models were made available on Xiaomi’s official website in Brazil and can be purchased with all the benefits of the brand. Although they share some characteristics, each version brings singularities that focus on attracting different audiences, with the C40 being the most basic version, while the M4 5G arrives with some advances.

















POCO C40

Starting with the entry-level model, the POCO C40 displays on its front a 6.71-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1400 x 720 pixels) and a standard refresh rate of 60 Hz. At the top there is a teardrop notch responsible for housing the 5 MP selfie camera, while on the sides and bottom area are the large edges. Moving on to the internal hardware, the phone comes equipped with the chipset JR510 aligned with the Mali-G57 GPU and 4 GB of RAM, in addition to 64 GB of internal storage with a slot for expansion via microSD. Ahead, the POCO C40 draws attention for having a huge battery with 6,000 mAh and fast charging of 18W.





Other highlights include two 13 MP + 2 MP (depth) rear cameras, 4G connection, fingerprint reader, P2 port, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-SIM and Dual Band Wi-Fi. The operating system that runs on this phone is Android 11 under the MIUI 13 interface.

Technical sheet – POCO C40













76.56 x 169.59 x 9.18 mm

6.71 inches – 1650x720px











6.71-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution Drop notch display

JR510 processor

Mali-G57 GPU

4 GB of RAM

64 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

5 MP front camera

Two 13 MP + 2 MP rear cameras (depth)

4G connection, fingerprint reader, P2 port, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-SIM and Dual WiFi

6,000mAh battery with 18W charging

Android 11 running under MIUI 13 for POCO

POCO M4 5G

Unlike the previous one, the POCO M4 5G has superior specifications that place it in the range of intermediate smartphones. This device comes with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, a feature that should be especially taken advantage of by gamers. At the top of the screen is a punch-hole for the 8 MP camera, while on the back the smartphone has a dual set that includes a 50 MP primary sensor followed by a 2 MP depth lens. Further on, the SoC that powers this device is the MediaTek Dimensity 700 with options of 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of ROM.





The energy demand of the entire set is met by a 5,000 mAh battery compatible with 18W fast charging, with the power adapter included in the kit. Finally, it is worth mentioning that the M4 5G has a 5G connection, P2 port, Bluetooth 5.0, fingerprint reader on the side and USB-C.

Technical sheet – POCO M4 5G









6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution Drop notch display and 90 Hz rate

MediaTek Dimension 700 Platform

4GB or 6GB RAM

64GB or 128GB of internal storage Expandable memory with MicroSD card

8 MP front camera

Rear cameras: 50 MP primary sensor 2 MP depth sensor

5G connection, P2 port, Bluetooth 5.0, fingerprint reader on the side and USB-C

5,000mAh battery with 18W charging

Android 12 running under MIUI 13 for POCO

Dimensions: 163.99 x 76.09 x 8.9 mm

Weight: 200g

price and availability

The POCO C40 comes with a suggested price of R$1,599, while the M4 5G comes for R$2,199 with availability on the brand’s official website for both.

