Poverty and resilience in Kryvyi Rih, the home of the Ukrainian president | Ukraine and Russia

The covered market in Kryvyi Rih, in southern Ukraine, is empty, but despite the missiles and unemployment, the inhabitants are combative, like President Volodymyr Zelensky, son of the city.

“How much does this piece (of meat) cost?” asks a lady to the butcher, Alvina Gukasian. “It’s 150 hryvnias (4 euros), but I can do it for 130”, replies the trader.

The customer timidly apologizes: “Sorry, I can’t pay.”

More than six months have passed since Russia invaded Ukraine and the economy is progressively sinking in Kryvyi Rih: the war has drastically slowed down the pace of production at its six large industrial complexes, causing a hemorrhage of jobs.

2 of 6 A woman sells meat at a covered market in the city of Kryvyi Rih — Photo: Genya SAVILOV / AFP A woman sells meat at a covered market in the city of Kryvyi Rih — Photo: Genya SAVILOV / AFP

Of the 620,000 inhabitants, 300,000 worked directly or indirectly for the six local giants, explains the city hall.

Today, two-thirds are unemployed, and to that is added the scourge of inflation.

“People don’t have money anymore,” notes Alvina Gukasian. “Grandmothers and grandfathers now only come to buy bones” to make soup, she laments.

3 of 6 Image released by Volodymyr Zelensky in a text about the damage caused in Kryvyi Rih — Photo: Disclosure Image released by Volodymyr Zelensky in a text about the damage caused in Kryvyi Rih — Photo: Disclosure

To help the most needy in the city, joined by 75,000 internally displaced people from the neighboring region of Kherson under Russian occupation, the city distributed around 150,000 basic food baskets (oil, cereals, preserves…), explains Olena Tereshchenko, municipal official .

While some beneficiaries are “depressed”, many “trust their army” and victory, he says.

“Compared to Mariupol, we have nothing to complain about,” comments Olena Chevchenko, referring to the southeastern city that fell to Russian hands after a devastating three-month siege that left, according to Kiev, at least 20,000 dead.

“Mentally it is difficult, but we resist”, he explains.

4 of 6 Man sitting in the hallway of a college in the city of Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine — Photo: Genya SAVILOV / AFP Man sitting in the hallway of a college in the city of Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine — Photo: Genya SAVILOV / AFP

His words respond to President Zelensky’s daily call for resilience.

In Kryvyi Rih, his hometown, residents questioned by AFP praise his leadership, if not directly repeating his words.

“He gives us hope. We believe in him,” says Chevchenko.

However, the security situation is deteriorating. As the army conducts a counteroffensive further south towards Kherson, Russian missiles fall on Kryvyi Rih.

On September 14, a plane from Moscow destroyed a dam, flooding hundreds of homes and the University of Economics and Technology, where Zelensky studied.

In the corridors of the college, there is almost no noise: classes are online, as in all schools in the region.

“Life hangs in the balance,” observes the dean, Andrei Chaikan, from the basement of the university, after the latest air-missile alarm.

6 of 6 Jesuit leader at a mosque in the city of Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine — Photo: Genya SAVILOV / AFP Jesuit leader at a mosque in the city of Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine (Photo: Genya SAVILOV/AFP)

He says he is “proud” that the president, a former famous comedian until his election in 2019, was “born and raised” in Kryvyi Rih.

“It’s playing a historic role, because it proved to the world that we fight for our values.”

In the town’s synagogue, which the Zelenskys sometimes visited, Rabbi Liron Ederi believes that “providence sent him to the people.”

For deputy mayor Sergey Miliutin, the 44-year-old president is an allegory for Ukrainians: “strong, energetic, who loves his country and is ready to do anything to protect it”.