Prince Andrew consoles Elizabeth II’s corgis after the queen’s funeral

Prince Andrew, son of Queen Elizabeth II, was seen comforting his mother’s corgi puppies in Windsor after the monarch’s state funeral on Monday. Andrew petted the puppies Muick and Sandy alongside two Windsor Castle guards. He and his ex-wife, the Duchess of York, Sarah, have announced that they will take care of the animals after the Queen’s death.

Sometimes portrayed as the monarch’s “favorite son”, Andrew withdrew from the royal family following allegations of sexual assault in the United States.

The prince was the one who gave his mother the puppies Muick and Sandy, the last representatives of the more than 30 corgis she had in her lifetime. Muick arrived in Windsor in early 2021 to accompany the Queen, then confined, like all Brits, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With him came another puppy named Fergus, who died weeks later, aged 5 months, in the dark times after the death of Prince Philip, the monarch’s husband.

After the puppy’s death, Andrew and his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugene, gave little Sandy to the Queen as a birthday present for her 95th birthday.















This Monday (19), the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II took place. The coffin with the monarch’s body left the Palace of Westminster promptly at 6:44 am and arrived at Westminster Abbey at 6:52 am.

The ceremony was attended by heads of state and foreign dignitaries from around the world and politicians from the UK, including former prime ministers. The funeral ended with a two-minute national silence.

The British national anthem was played during the ceremony with the lyrics changed, now God save the king. King Charles III was seen crying during this moment.

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was taken in a funeral procession to Wellington Arch in central London, and followed in a hearse to Windsor Castle. Soon after, he was taken in a new procession to the Capela de São Jorge, where a religious service with 800 guests takes place.

At 7:30 pm local time (3:30 pm in Brasília time), the queen will be buried at the Jorge 6th Memorial in a ceremony reserved for her closest family members. Prince Philip’s remains will be buried next to her, after they have been removed from the royal crypt.











