Prince George and Princess Charlotte: William and Kate’s children break tradition and move web at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

O Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral took place this Monday (19), 11 days after the monarch’s death. With details that drew attention, such as the coffin of the sovereign of the Royal Family and Kate Middleton’s necklace in honor of the Queen, the funeral also had two distinguished presences: Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

With the presence, George and Charlotte, sons of Prince William and Kate Middleton, have become the youngest royals to attend a funeral. The children werestretched according to the actual protocol: with black suit and dress. Charlotte also wore a hat at the ceremony, just like her mother.

George and Charlotte break protocol and attract attention on the web

George and Charlotte attended the entire funeral ceremony. The children they accompanied their grandmother’s coffin to the abbey, attended mass and, finally, said goodbye to their great-grandmother.

Some images, however, caught my attention. Charlotte and George broke protocol a few times during the event. At first, the 7-year-old girl she was moved when her great-grandmother’s coffin passed in front of her. Then it went viral reminding his brother of the protocol of bowing when Elizabeth II’s body passed them. George also broke protocol by cry during mass. The images of the moments drew attention on social media.