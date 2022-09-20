PS5 with Removable Disk Reader Might Launch in 2023

According to a report by journalist Tom Henderson (via Insider-Gaming), Sony plans to launch a PS5 model with a hybrid reader in September 2023. The equipment will have an integrated removable disk drive via USB-C and should not present significant differences. of hardware.

The insider claimed to have spoken with unnamed sources “familiar with the plans” of the company. According to him, the model — called chassis D — would be in production to replace versions A, B and C, having components identical to those of the equipment in production and only changing the operation of the disk drive, in addition to aesthetics and weight.

“Sources have suggested that while the new detachable disk drive is portable, it won’t ruin the console’s design and will be attached to it without looking outward, presumably meaning the new PlayStation 5 will be similar to the existing model,” comments Henderson.

This property would be possible thanks to the inclusion of an extra USB-C port on the back of the console. With that, Sony would see advantages in selling the PS5 with or without the disc player in the set, potentially reducing production costs. In addition, consumers could purchase the accessory separately if they had technical problems with their original unit.

The journalist also anticipates that Sony already plans to manufacture 18.5 million units of the new PS5 in fiscal 2023. Thus, it is possible that the available models of the console will soon enter the process of discontinuation.

Heads up: the Japanese company has not confirmed the information in this article. Therefore, treat the text as a rumor.

PS5 September update brings news

This month, Sony released a new update for the PS5 and brought news for gamers. The update includes 1440p video output, game list via folder creation, 3D audio comparison, UI tweaks and other implementations. Click here to learn more.

