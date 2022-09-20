Putin ready to end the war, says Turkey’s president

Erdogan stressed that the Russian leader is ‘willing’ to end the conflict in Eastern Europe and predicted a ‘significant step’ in the coming days.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan is the current President of Turkey



The President of Turkey, Recep Erdogansaid this Tuesday, 20th, that the president of Russia, Vladimir Putinbegan to show itself susceptible to a ceasefire in the conflict with the Ukraine. Even without mentioning what the possible advance would be, the president said that a “significant step” will be taken in the coming days. “That was my impression, because the way things are going right now is quite problematic. [Putin] are you willing to end it [a guerra] as soon as possible,” he told PBS television. Erdogan also said that about 200 hostages “will be exchanged upon agreement between the parties” and stressed that Turkey exercises the power to return the peninsula “to its rightful owners”, but that there has been no significant progress in this objective. The president has already tried to mediate the course of the war in other situations, when he remained neutral. A member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Turkey also helped to United Nations Organization (UN) to resume grain exports from Ukraine at the end of the first half of this year.