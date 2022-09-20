Queen’s funeral had coffin attack, fainting, harassment and ‘threat’ to the king

Before the state funeral and the coffin was taken to Windsor Castle, the tributes to Queen Elizabeth II had some unforeseen.

Still in Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland, where the monarch’s body was initially taken after her death, police made three arrests.

A 22-year-old woman was arrested for protesting with an anti-monarchy poster.

An elderly man was also immobilized for shouting against the regime that keeps Scotland in the United Kingdom.

In the procession after the exit of the coffin from the Cathedral of St. Giles, a young man attracted law enforcement officers by insulting Prince Andrew.

Elizabeth’s third child has lost popular support after embarrassing her mother with a women’s sexual exploitation scandal.

In London, the long vigil at Westminster Hall generated dramatic episodes.

A cousin of the queen, Lady Gabriella Windsor, lost consciousness as soon as the funeral urn entered the hall.

A royal guard fainted, falling flat on his face. Another suffered dizziness and staggered.

The biggest scare occurred when a man got out of line, knocked over a 7-year-old girl, broke into the restricted area and tried to pull the flag covering the coffin.

He was knocked down by police and taken to the police station. Dozens of visitors were shocked by the scene.

King Charles III also experienced tense moments. The first was when a man came running in front of his car and almost got hit by a car.

Days later, a young man on roller skates almost intentionally collided with the new monarch’s vehicle.

Some women in the queue for Elizabeth’s vigil also went through a delicate situation.

Police arrested a 19-year-old boy accused of sexual harassment. He was removed from the scene and taken to the police station in handcuffs.

There were also peaceful unforeseen events. The most commented happened when Charles III was greeting subjects outside Buckingham Palace.

A woman got excited, pulled the king by the shoulder and kissed him on the cheek. Surprised, he laughed.

The escort agents were speechless at the unusual gesture of affection. Kiss is a ‘threat’ never foreseen by the serious British.







Charles lived intense days as he became king and led the tributes to his mother, Queen Elizabeth Photo: Blog TV Room

