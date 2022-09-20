Queue to see Elizabeth II’s body captured via satellite

Queue to see the body of Queen Elizabeth II is captured by space satellite (Photo: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on 8 September;

The WorldView-3 satellite captured hundreds of thousands of people lining up to pay tribute to the late queen;

The satellite was able to capture people crowding over 16 kilometers.

Earth imaging satellites spied on the huge crowds that had gathered in London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The WorldView-3 satellite, operated by Colorado-based satellite company Maxar Technologies, has captured hundreds of thousands of people lining up directly from space to pay tribute to the late Queen, who died at age 96 on September 8.

The satellite was able to capture crowds patiently waiting at ‘The Queue’, which stretched for 10 miles, winding alongside famous London landmarks such as the Eye of London, Buckingham Palace and the Palace of Westminster, the headquarters from England.

The company shared the images on Twitter and said, “Our images show the procession shortly after the departure of #WestminsterHall and crowds at Horse Guards Parade, the edge of Hyde Park and the Albert Memorial”

The Queen’s body and coffin were stored in Westminster Hall from 14 to 19 September before being taken to the Royal Vault under St George’s Chapel to rest next to her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away. in 2021.

Condolences from NASA, other space agencies and important figures in the space community followed the news of the Queen’s passing. “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s influence has reached every corner of the world, and we are so fortunate that we were privileged to have her visit @NASA_Johnson. We join the planet in honoring her memory,” said Johnson Space Center officials. from NASA in Houston

“ESA is saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom. Her Majesty has witnessed the dawn of the space age, meeting astronauts from Neil Armstrong to Britain’s own Tim Peake, who presented her with the Union flag emblem from her spacewalk during Principia,” tweeted the European Space Agency on the same day.

As NASA’s official Twitter account pointed out on the day of her death, Queen Elizabeth II was crowned before the launch of Sputnik ushered in the era of spaceflight. In September 1969, Queen Elizabeth welcomed Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins to Buckingham Palace to celebrate the mission’s successful moon landing.