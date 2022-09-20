Raniel smiles again at Vasco and plans a reunion with Cruzeiro: “It’s not impossible for us to win” | vasco

Vasco’s top scorer in the season with 15 goals, Raniel smiled again after scoring the net against Náutico and ending a fast of almost 40 days. The striker was down, but regained confidence and ownership with the arrival of Jorginho. And he thanked the coach for his confidence.

– We only talked one day in training, he gave me complete confidence. He told me to try, if I make a mistake it’s his fault. But for me to make a mistake trying. It gives us complete freedom to play and try the play we want. That’s what every player wants.

With morale, Raniel returns to Mineirão this Wednesday and meets Cruzeiro, the club that projected him to national football. Despite the good moment of the opponent, who can mathematically guarantee access against Vasco, the striker thinks that the team has conditions to achieve a good result in Belo Horizonte.

-When it comes to two giant teams anything is possible. It’s not impossible to beat Cruzeiro there. They are in a great moment, but we need to win to continue our work. It will be difficult for them too. I want to score, but the most important thing is for Vasco to win.

– I’ve scored beautiful goals at Mineirão, one was against Chapecoense for the Copa do Brasil, a kick from outside the area.

Raniel started the season well, hitting the net and setting the goal of 30 goals in 2022. However, he lost the title at times, went through some goal droughts and had to recalculate the goal. Today he hopes to score five more times in the remaining eight Serie B games.

– I had a goal at the beginning of the year to reach 30 goals. But it will be almost impossible. I will work to score at least 20 goals, five more to go. Me fulfilling this goal, Vasco will win with that.

The striker also thanked Nenê, who gave him the penalty against Náutico. Shirt 10 realized that the scorer needed to score to regain confidence.

– Always in the lecture, Jorginho makes us comfortable, but we know that the official scout is Nenê. I didn’t come from good performances, this goal was important to give confidence and Nenê knew that. He asked if I wanted to hit and I said yes. No words for Nenê, a leader. I didn’t shake (laughs), but I’m used to it.

At 33 min of the 1st half – penalty goal by Raniel do Vasco against Náutico

– It will be special, Cruzeiro was the one who projected me, showed me to national football. And here at Vasco it’s been my best season of goals and professional games. I love Cruzeiro. But today I wear Vasco’s shirt and I have to do my best.

– Eguilindo (laughs) is sensational, very humble, I see myself in him a lot as I started. On the field I try to guide him, and he is very attentive, tries to put it into practice, listens. He’s a very fast guy who can play wide open easily. And if he has to play as a centre-forward, no problem, I’m here to help Vasco. If we can play together I will be grateful.

– When we focus on who’s behind, there’s a problem. We have to focus only on us, because then everything will be ok. We have to show football to win, it’s up to us and the focus is access.

