Recife will have several music festivals between September and December 2022. Check schedules and ticket prices

The last four months of the year reserve several music festivals for Recife. The “start” was given with the Wehoo Festival, held last Saturday (17). The schedules continue with events such as the Samba Recife and the second stage of music cityfrom Recife City Hall.

As of October, the capital of Pernambuco will still have a lot of rap with RDV it’s the trap festivalthe traditional On Air Molotov Cocktailwith highlights of the alternative scenes, in addition to the La Foliewhich will bring together great attractions desired by the LGBTQIA+ public.

O Macuca das Artes, held in Correntes, in the Agreste region, was also included in the program below because of its great support throughout the state. In it, names like Gal Costa, Nação Zumbi and Céu play.

* The schedule will be updated according to new disclosures

Check out the schedule of Recife festivals in 2022:

Little fish scene



Mundo Livre S/A, on stage – DISCLOSURE



The Cena Peixinhos Festival celebrates its 13th edition starting this Wednesday (21), at Rua da Moeda, Bairro do Recife. Among the attractions that promise to stir up the festive night are: Mundo Livre S/A, Bongar, Carranza, Capim Santo, PortoZero, Coco das Mulheres, Clube de Frevo Prato Misterioso and DJ NK Cumbia.

The initiative is carried out by the Municipality of Recife, through the Secretary of Culture and the Fundação de Cultura Cidade do Recife, and starts at 6 pm, with free access.

Samba Recife



2022 Samba Recife SHOWS will have attractions like Thiaguinho, Belo and Ludmilla – DISCLOSURE



Samba Recife, one of the most traditional festivals in the calendar of the capital of Pernambuco, returns this Saturday (24) and Sunday (25), after two years without achievements due to the pandemic.

In addition to the stages set up outside the Convention Center, the public can enjoy concerts on the Classic Hall stage. The new stage is located “inside” the VIP Area, but can also be accessed by those who purchased Samba Lounge and Gold Stage.

September 24

External stages: Dilsinho, Thiaguinho, Less is More, Mumuzinho, Pique Novo, Suel and Xande de Pilares.

VIP Area Stage: Diogo Nogueira, Tiee, Cajú pra Baixo, plus two more local attractions.

September 25th

External stages: Belo, Ferrugem, Leo Santana, Ludmilla, Pixote, Sorriso Maroto and Turma do Pagode.

VIP Area Stage: Zeca Pagodinho, Vou pro Sereno, Quinteto SA/Among them, in addition to two more local attractions.

Tickets for the 2022 Samba Recife are being sold through Bilheteria Digital (click here to access) or in person at Esposende Stores, ranging from R$90 to R$430. There are options for separate days or together, with three types of tickets . Check out:

VIP

BRL 180

BRL 90 (half)

BRL 100 (social)

R$ 140 (social house)

R$ 130 (half a pair)

SAMBA LOUNGE

BRL 150

BRL 250 (casinha)

GOLD STAGE

BRL 270

BRL 430 (casinha)

Recife, City of Music



RECIFE, CITY OF MUSIC Shows marathon in Recife Antigo will feature Almir Rouche, Alceu Valença and MC Tocha – CITY HALL OF RECIFE AND EDU VASCONCELOS/DISCLOSURE



The schedule of the Recife, Cidade da Música festival returns for its second and final week this Thursday (22), when it will feature Alceu Valença (11 pm), in addition to Siba (9:40 pm) and Almério (8:20 pm).

Friday (23) will be dedicated to brega, with Valquíria (7 pm), Os Neiffs (8:20 pm), Bateu A Química (9:40 pm) and MC Tocha (11 pm).

Saturday (24) will be very frevo, with Nena Queiroga, Maestro Forró, André Rio, Spok and Almir Rouche. Michelle Melo is the only cheesy attraction of that day.

The closing, on Sunday (25), will be aimed at groups somehow linked to manguebeat: Combo X, Devotos and Faces do Subúrbio.

Macuca das Artes

Macuca das Artes takes place on October 21st and 22nd, at Sítio Macuca, in the Rural Area of ​​Correntes, Agreste de Pernambuco.

On October 21st, they sing: Nação Zumbi, Céu, Lamparina and Radiola Serra Alta. On the 22nd, Gal Costa, Cordel do Fogo Encantado, Francisco El Hombre, Martins and Revoredo and Gabi da Pele Preta will perform.

Individual and casadinha tickets are on sale on the Digital box officeand range from R$ 180 to R$ 340, with the right to half price.

RDV



CAREER NexoAnexo is the stage name of rapper and producer Gabriel Marques, 24 years old, five years in the rap, who launched the Metaverso Nexus – EMMANUEL LEON / DISCLOSURE



The RDV (Rap de Vitrine) festival will be held on October 29 at the Recife Maritime Terminal, in Recife Antigo, will have attractions IAMDDB, NINA, Ecology, Brenaa, NexoAnexo, Priklla, Rudah, Rubico, DJ Karla Gnon, B700CK, Okado Channel and more. Check ticket prices, on sale at Digital box office.

BRL 220.00

BRL 120.00 (social)

BRL 110.00 (half)

On Air Molotov Cocktail



VIRAL Acorda Pedrinho is one of the most listened to songs on Spotify Mundo; clip is one of the most viewed on YouTube – DISCLOSURE



The 19th edition of No Ar Coquetel Molotov takes place on November 19, at the UFPE Campus. The attractions already confirmed are Flora Matos, Don L, Jup do Bairro, Jovem Dionísio, Letrux, Rico Salasam and Marcos Valle.

Tickets are in the third lot for R$ 180, R$ 100 + 1kg of food (social) and R$ 90 (half), on sale at Sympla.

Recife Trap Festival



FIG 2022 Filipe Ret included the Garanhuns Winter Festival in his official agenda – @stefflima/Disclosure



On November 18, the Recife Trap Festival will hold its second edition, this time outside the Convention Center. Among the attractions are names like Filipe Ret, Orochi, Poze do Rodo, L7nnon, Hungary, Djonga, Planet Hemp, MC Hariel and more.

Tickets cost BRL 200.00 (open premium), BRL 120 (frontstage) and BRL 60 (VIP), on sale at Digital box office.

La Folie



FESTIVAL Luísa Sonza, Pabllo Vittar and Glória Groove are among the attractions of the Festival La Folie – LUIS FABIANO, INSTAGRAM AND HEBER BARROS/DISCLOSURE



Festival La Folie will be held at the Pernambuco Convention Center on November 26. Pablo Vittar, Luísa Sonza, Iza, Gloria Groove, Karol Conka, Lia Clark, Rebecca and Tayara Andreza are the confirmed attractions. Check ticket prices, on sale at WebPass:

ARENA

BRL 180, BRL 100 (social), BRL 90 (half)

FRONT

BRL 340, BRL 180 (social), BRL 170 (social)

OPEN BAR

BRL 380