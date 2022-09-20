Remember sight? Cruise seeks faster access in a Series B edition

Although it remained for three years in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, Cruzeiro will be able to win, this Wednesday (21), the fastest access in an edition of the tournament since 2006, when it started to be disputed by points. For that, just beat Vasco, at 21h, in Mineiro.
Today, the record belongs to Corinthians, which guaranteed access to Serie A, in 2008, with six rounds before the end of the Second Division. The Paulistas, then led by Mano Menezes, returned to the elite by defeating Cear 2-0 in the 32nd round.
Against Vasco, Cruzeiro will play its 31st match in this Serie B. If they win, the celestial club will reach 68 points and no longer be able to be reached by the 5th place. Click here and understand the mathematics of celestial access.
All Cruzeiro games in Serie B of the 2022 Brazilian
After playing against Vasco, Cruzeiro still have seven games to go to close out their participation in Serie B. Paulo Pezzolano’s team will then face Ponte Preta (away), Ituano (home), Sport (away), Vila Nova (outside), Guarani (home), Novorizontino (outside) and CSA (home).
Early title?
Another Cruzeiro record could be the early title. In 2008, Corinthians secured the trophy by defeating Cricima 2-0, for the 34th round. In 2022, Raposa has chances to be champion before that or to equal the mark of the São Paulo club.
See below the mathematical odds of Cruzeiro’s title, round by round. The survey was carried out by Professor Gilcione Costa, from the Department of Mathematics at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).
31st round – Cruzeiro vs Vasco – 10.79%
32nd round – Ponte Preta x Cruzeiro – 43.21%
33rd round – Cruzeiro vs Ituano – 80.31%
34th round – Sport x Cruzeiro – 93.79%
35th round – Vila Nova x Cruzeiro – 98.89%
36th round – Cruzeiro x Guarani – 99.87%
37th round – Novorizontino x Cruzeiro – 99.99%
38th round – Cruzeiro vs CSA – 99.999%
Best campaign?
In addition to the faster access to a Series B edition, Cruzeiro is fighting to have the best campaign in the competition since 2006. The work to achieve this feat, however, will be great.
Corinthians 2008 leads this ranking. That year, the São Paulo team had a performance of 74.5% and won 85 of the 114 possible points. There were 25 wins, 10 draws and only three defeats.
To overcome Timo’s numbers, Cruzeiro would need 21 points out of 24 possible – that is, seven victories by the end of the competition. Soon, the celestial team could lose just one more game in this final stretch and triumph in all the other seven.