Remember sight? Cruise seeks faster access in a Series B edition

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Cruzeiro will have the opportunity to guarantee the fastest access since 2006, when Serie B started to be disputed by consecutive points Although it remained for three years in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, Cruzeiro will be able to win, this Wednesday (21), the fastest access in an edition of the tournament since 2006, when it started to be disputed by points. For that, just beat Vasco, at 21h, in Mineiro.

Today, the record belongs to Corinthians, which guaranteed access to Serie A, in 2008, with six rounds before the end of the Second Division. The Paulistas, then led by Mano Menezes, returned to the elite by defeating Cear 2-0 in the 32nd round.

Against Vasco, Cruzeiro will play its 31st match in this Serie B. If they win, the celestial club will reach 68 points and no longer be able to be reached by the 5th place. Click here and understand the mathematics of celestial access.

All Cruzeiro games in Serie B of the 2022 Brazilian 1 round – Bahia 2 x 0 Cruzeiro: Vitor Jacar scored two goals and gave Tricolor victory over Raposa, at Fonte Nova, in Salvador, for the first round of Serie B (8/4/2022) – photo: 1 round – Bahia 2 x 0 Cruzeiro: Vitor Jacar scored two goals and gave Tricolor victory over Raposa, at Fonte Nova, in Salvador, for the first round of Serie B (04/08/2022) 2nd round – Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Brusque: Edu scored the celestial goal over Brusque, in the first victory of Paulo Pezzolano’s team in Serie B do Brasileiro (12/4/2022) – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press 3 round – Tombense 1 x 1 Cruzeiro: in Muria, miners tied for the third round of Serie B. (23/4/2022) – photo: Victor Souza/Tombense 4th round – Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Londrina: in the debut of the scheme with three defenders, Cruzeiro won with a goal from Luvannor, for the fourth round (26/4/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press 5th round – Chapecoense 0 x 2 Cruzeiro: victory at Arena Cond, in Chapec, for the fifth round of Serie B. Goals were scored by Geovane and Edu, in the final stage (30/4/2022) – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro/disclosure 6th round – Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grmio: in the sixth round, Cruzeiro beat Grmio at Independencia, 1-0, with an own goal by Rodrigo Ferreira (8/5/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA.Press 7th round – Nutico 0 x 1 Cruzeiro: in the seventh round, Cruzeiro beat Nutico 1-0, in Aflitos, with a goal from Willian Oliveira (5/15/2022) – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Round 8 – Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra: in the eighth round, Raposa beat Maranhão 2-0, in Mineiro, with goals from Rafa Silva and Edu (22/5/2022) – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press 9 round – Cricima 0 x 1 Cricima: in the ninth round, the celestial team beat Tigre by 1 to 0, at Heriberto Hlse, with a goal from Jaj. (5/27/2022) – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro 10 round – Operrio 1 x 2 Cruzeiro: in the tenth round, Cruzeiro defeated Fantasma away from home by 2 to 1 with goals from Leonardo Pais and Jaj. (3/6/2022) – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Round 11 – Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB: Raposa won 2-0 at Mineiro, with goals from Edu and Rafa Silva. (8/6/2022) – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press 12 round – Vasco 1 x 0 Cruzeiro: in the 12 round, Cruzeiro was defeated by Vasco, at Maracan, by 1 to 0. The goal was by Getlio. – photo: Daniel RAMALHO / CRVG 13th round – Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Ponte Preta: in the 13th round, Cruzeiro defeated Ponte Preta 2-0, in Mineiro. The goals were scored by Edu and Matheus Bidu (16/6/2022) – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press 14th round – Ituano 1 x 1 Cruzeiro: in the 14th round, Cruzeiro drew with Ituano, in Itu. The celestial goal was scored by Luvannor. (5/7/2022) – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro 15th round – Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Sport: in the 15th round, Raposa defeated Leo 2-1, in Mineiro, with goals from Sabino (own) and Daniel Jnior. (28/6/2022) – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Round 16 – Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Vila Nova-GO: Raposa defeated Vila Nova-GO, in Mineiro, with goals from Wagner Leonardo and Luvannor. (7/1/2022) – photo: – Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press 17 round – Guarani 1 x 0 Cruzeiro: Raposa was beaten by Bugre, in Campinas, by 1 to 0. Mateus Ludke scored. (7/9/2022) – photo: Mauro Horita/Staff Images/Cruzeiro Round 18 – Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Novorizontino: Raposa beat Novorizontino, in Mineiro, with goals from Adriano and Rafa Silva. (7/17/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press 19 round – CSA 1 x 1 Cruzeiro: Raposa drew 1-1 with CSA at the Rei Pel Stadium, in Macei. The celestial goal was scored by Luvannor. (7/20/2022) – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro 20th round – Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Bahia: in the 20th round, Raposa beat Tricolor 1-0, in Mineiro, with a goal by Stnio. (7/23/2022) – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA.Press 21st round – Brusque 0 x 0 Cruzeiro: Raposa was 0 to 0 with Brusque in the interior of Santa Catarina. (7/30/2022) – photo: Roberto Zacarias / Staff Images / Cruzeiro Round 22 – Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Tombense: Raposa defeated Gavio-Carcar, in Mineiro. The goals were by Bruno Rodrigues and Daniel Jnior. (8/6/2022) – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Round 23 – Londrina 1 x 2 Cruzeiro: Raposa defeated Tubaro by 2 to 1. Saimon (against) and Rodolfo scored the heavenly goals. (8/9/2002) – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Round 24 – Cruzeiro 1 x 1 Chapecoense: Raposa drew 1 to 1 with Chapeno Man Garrincha, in Brasilia. Oliveira scored the celestial goal. (8/13/2022) – photo: Cruise/Disclosure 25th round – Grmio 2 x 2 Cruzeiro: Raposa drew with Grmio at Arena, in Porto Alegre. Luvannor and Rafa Silva scored the heavenly goals. (21/8/2022) – photo: Marcelo Oliveira/Staff Image Round 26 – Cruzeiro 4 x 0 Nutico: Raposa thrashed Timbu 4-0 at Independência, in BH. Goals were from Edu, Brock, Lincoln and Jaj. (26/8/2022) – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press 27 round – Sampaio Corra 1 x 1 Cruzeiro: Raposa tied at Castelo, in So Lus-MA. Edu scored the celestial goal. (8/30/2022) – photo: Thoms Santos/Staff Images/Cruzeiro 28 round – Cruzeiro 1 x 1 Cricima: Raposa drew with Tigre in Mineiro, in BH. Bruno Rodrigues scored the celestial goal. (4/9/2022) – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press 29 round – Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Operrio-PR: Raposa defeated Paraná in Mineiro. The goal was scored by Edu. (8/9/2022) 30 round – CRB 0 x 2 Cruzeiro: Raposa defeated Galo Alagoano at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei. Stnio and Bruno Rodrigues scored the goals. (17/9/2022) – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro After playing against Vasco, Cruzeiro still have seven games to go to close out their participation in Serie B. Paulo Pezzolano’s team will then face Ponte Preta (away), Ituano (home), Sport (away), Vila Nova (outside), Guarani (home), Novorizontino (outside) and CSA (home). Early title?

Another Cruzeiro record could be the early title. In 2008, Corinthians secured the trophy by defeating Cricima 2-0, for the 34th round. In 2022, Raposa has chances to be champion before that or to equal the mark of the São Paulo club.

31st round – Cruzeiro vs Vasco – 10.79%

32nd round – Ponte Preta x Cruzeiro – 43.21%

33rd round – Cruzeiro vs Ituano – 80.31%

34th round – Sport x Cruzeiro – 93.79%

35th round – Vila Nova x Cruzeiro – 98.89%

36th round – Cruzeiro x Guarani – 99.87%

37th round – Novorizontino x Cruzeiro – 99.99%

38th round – Cruzeiro vs CSA – 99.999% See below the mathematical odds of Cruzeiro’s title, round by round. The survey was carried out by Professor Gilcione Costa, from the Department of Mathematics at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

Best campaign?

In addition to the faster access to a Series B edition, Cruzeiro is fighting to have the best campaign in the competition since 2006. The work to achieve this feat, however, will be great.

Corinthians 2008 leads this ranking. That year, the São Paulo team had a performance of 74.5% and won 85 of the 114 possible points. There were 25 wins, 10 draws and only three defeats.

To overcome Timo’s numbers, Cruzeiro would need 21 points out of 24 possible – that is, seven victories by the end of the competition. Soon, the celestial team could lose just one more game in this final stretch and triumph in all the other seven.