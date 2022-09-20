Reports+: How to find out who unfollowed you on Instagram using the app | Productivity

Knowing who unfollowed you on Instagram is possible through the Reports+ app. The platform, which is available for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones, analyzes the user’s profile and reports information on various activities carried out on the social network – among them, when a specific account gives you “unfollow”. To work, the application requires user login, and may require some permissions considered intrusive, such as letting the service publish through your profile and follow other accounts.

However, it is worth mentioning that the platform has other features that can be useful, such as checking who blocked you and who deleted likes and comments from your publications. In addition, you can also check which accounts you follow and which do not follow you back, and which people interact the most with your posts on the social network. Check below how to use the app to see who unfollowed you on Instagram.

1 of 7 Reports+: see how to use an app that accuses profiles that have stopped following you on Instagram — Photo: Clara Fabro/TechTudo Reports+: see how to use an app that accuses profiles that have stopped following you on Instagram — Photo: Clara Fabro/TechTudo

How to see who unfollowed you on Instagram

Step 1. Download the Reports+ app from the Google Play Store or the App Store. When you open it for the first time, you will need to log in to your Instagram account. To do this, tap on “Instagram login” and enter your username and password;

2 of 7 Download the Reports+ app from the Google Play Store or App Store and log in using your Instagram account information — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro Download the Reports+ app from the Google Play Store or App Store and log in using your Instagram account information — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

Step 2. On the app’s homepage, you can check out various data from your profile – such as number of publications, followers and followed accounts. Just below, you can see the stories of friends and, shortly after, information about their followers. To check the contacts who unfollowed you, go to the “Lost followers” tab;

3 of 7 Reports+ app home page — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro Reports+ app home page — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

Step 3. There, you can check who unfollowed you on Instagram. To unfollow the user as well, click on their name and then tap on “Drop Tracking”.

4 of 7 Click on “Lost followers” to check who unfollowed you on Instagram — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro Click on “Lost followers” to check who unfollowed you on Instagram — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

Step 4. In the “Users who don’t follow back” tab, you can check all the accounts you follow on Instagram and don’t follow you back. In “Unfollowed Followers”, it is possible to see the accounts that follow you, but that you don’t follow back;

5 of 7 See who doesn’t follow you back on Instagram using the Reports+ app — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro See who doesn’t follow you back on Instagram using the Reports+ app — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

Step 5. In “Deleted Comments” and “Deleted Likes” you can check who removed likes or deleted comments from your photos;

6 of 7 See who removed likes and deleted comments from their posts on Instagram — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro See who removed likes and deleted comments from their posts on Instagram — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

Step 6. The “My Secret Fans” and “Popular Media” tabs allow you to check the most liked photos and the users who most interact with your profile.

7 of 7 Check out who are the users who most interact with your posts and your most liked photos on Instagram — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro Check out who are the users who most interact with your posts and your most liked photos on Instagram — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

