Ricardo Guimares leads the only ticket registered for the Atlantic Council

photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Ricardo Guimares leads the only slate registered to preside over the Atltico Deliberative Council

Ricardo Guimares will be the new president of the Atltico Deliberative Council. This Monday (19/9) was the deadline for the registration of slates on the board of directors, and the athletic sponsor (Triplete do Galo) was the only one registered.

Ricardo Guimares’ ticket counts with Renato Salvador as vice president. Both are part of the group called 4R’s, which also includes Rubens Menin and Rafael Menin. Together with President Srgio Coelho and VP Jos Murilo Procpio, they form the collegiate body of the Minas Gerais club.

The election is scheduled for October 3, in the auditorium of the Lourdes headquarters. Castellar Guimares, even with the possibility of re-election, will leave the presidency of the Atletico Council. The new term, which will be elected by acclamation, will run until October 2025. 50 councilors’ signatures were needed to validate the slate registration.

Ricardo Guimares chaired Atltico between 2001 and 2006. In addition to the new board of directors, the October 3 election will also define the composition of Galo’s Ethics Committee and Deliberative Supervisory Board for the next three years.

The Atltico Deliberative Council will have important agendas to address in the coming months. In November, the summit will meet to vote on the board’s budget for 2023, in addition to evaluating the membership of the Minas Gerais club Lei da SAF. Bylaw reform is also one of the most latent priorities.