Rockstar Confirms GTA 6 Leak: ‘We Are Disappointed’

Rockstar confirmed, this Monday (19), that in fact had its networks invaded and that the material of the next Grand Theft Auto leaked is legit. In a statement, the developer stated that it will not interrupt development and that it will maintain the schedule already provided.

“We recently experienced a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including material in development for the next Grand Theft Auto“, says the company. The material in question, supposedly, concerns the game GTA 6which has not yet been announced.

Leaked material from the game GTA 6.

Soon after the invasion, a series of videos and images were posted on social networks. It is possible to notice, in addition to a new female protagonist – which was mentioned in previous rumors –, a second new protagonist. In addition to the materials, the attacker would have also accessed and downloaded the source code of the alleged GTA 6 (Besides GTA 5).

Game will be presented soon

“We are extremely disappointed to have all the details of our next game shared with all of you in this way. Grand Theft Auto will continue as planned and we remain committed as ever to providing an experience for you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations.”

A Message from Rockstar Games pic.twitter.com/T4Wztu8RW8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 19, 2022

According to Rockstar, the company will bring updates on the case “soon” and also promised that it will present the game when it is ready in the “proper” way.

GTA 6 does not yet have a scheduled release date. The breach into Rockstar’s systems would have started with a social engineering stunt on a company employee, who ended up exposing Slack and subsequently providing access to sensitive data.