Russia speeds up annexation in Ukraine in the face of advances by Zelensky troops

Since the beginning of September, Ukrainians have retaken thousands of kilometers of Russian-held areas.

REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukraine advances leave Russia more cornered



Since the beginning of September, the Ukrainian troops have recovered thousands of kilometers of regions that had been under Russian control since the beginning of the conflict. Last week, Volodymyr Zelensky announced that it had managed to regain territories in Kharkiv, in the northeast of the country, which represents the first major victory for the Ukraine in the conflict which has now reached its seventh month. Faced with its biggest defeat, Russia began to accelerate a project that had been stalled because of Ukrainian advances, that of annexing two more regions in Ukraine: Kherson and Donbass. The referendums were announced after Ukraine said its troops had retaken the village of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and were preparing to recapture the entire province which until now had been fully occupied by Russian forces. According to the Russian authorities, in an interview with the local press, the referendums will be organized from 23 to 27 September. “The referendums will completely change Russia’s development vector for decades. And not just for our country. The geopolitical transformation of the world will be irreversible once the new territories are incorporated into Russia,” wrote Dmitri Medvedev, vice president of the Russian Security Council, in a Telegram post.

The annexation of Donbass was agreed by the provinces of Donetsk and Lugansk, two breakaway regions that want to be part of Russia and that had their independence recognized by Russian President Vladimir Putin, shortly before launching his offensive in Ukraine. On Monday, the 19th, the parliament of the two regions agreed to speed up the process. Kherson, another place under Ukrainian attack, the local chief, Vladimir Saldo, announced on Telegram that the region “will become a full entity of a united country”, he said. Russians dominate 95% of the region. Shortly after the announcement, Ukraine promised to “liquidate” the Russian “threat”. “Ukraine will solve the Russian question. The threat can only be liquidated by force,” wrote the head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, Andrii Yermak, on Telegram, denouncing Moscow’s “blackmail” motivated by “fear of defeat”. Russia’s willingness to annex two more territories seriously exacerbates Moscow’s impasse with the West, which has been rocking since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis and was exacerbated by the “special operation” launched by Vladimir Putin. It is unclear how the referendums will be held, as Russian and Russian-backed forces only control about 60% of the Donetsk region, while Ukrainian forces are trying to retake Luhansk. Pro-Russian officials have previously said referendums can be held electronically. The move would come eight years after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula.

*With information from AFP and Reuters