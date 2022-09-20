Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively decided to have a fourth child after the actor discovered a serious health problem, reveals the website: ‘It was a warning’ – Monet

+



Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in the recording of the fourth pregnancy of the actress (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Married since 2012, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds announced that they are expecting a baby on November 15th. This will be the fourth child for the actors, who are already parents to little ones James (6 years old), Inez (4) and Betty (2) – and there is a good reason why the couple chose this moment for a new pregnancy.

According to a website source HollywoodLife next to Ryan, a scare the ‘Deadpool’ star had with his health made him and his wife want to focus more on their family. The 45-year-old actor revealed on social media recently that he discovered a polyp while having a routine colonoscopy – according to his doctor, Jonathan LaPook, the abnormal tissue growth was “potentially fatal” and could develop into cancer (see video of exam at the end of the subject).

“It was a big wake-up call for him,” the insider explained. HollywoodLife about the medical result. “After the colonoscopy crisis, Ryan and Blake realized they wanted to slow down and enjoy what they built together. That’s when they decided that now was the time to have another child. They are putting their health, marriage and family before anything else in life. Everything else comes after that.”

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with their two eldest daughters, James and Inez, in 2016 (Photo: Getty Images)

The source pointed out that the Canadian actor “was so focused on his massive career and perfect family that he wasn’t even thinking about his own health.”[Essa experiência] made Ryan realize he wasn’t a superhero in real life. Without his health, nothing else in life would be possible,” she added.

According to the insider, the colonoscopy result also impacted Blake’s habits: “[Ela] she is already an incredibly healthy woman and this has made her even more hyper-aware of her overall health. Neither of them takes a day for granted and they both feel so blessed to have another baby.”

The medical scare isn’t the only reason the famous couple wanted to expand their family. A close contact of the ‘Gossip Girl’ star said that she feels this is the “perfect time” to have a baby, as her career is going from strength to strength: in addition to her acting jobs, she has also won her first credit as director with the music video for the song ‘I Bet You Think About Me’, by her friend Taylor Swift, for which she was nominated for an award from the US Academy of Country Music. “These past few years have been huge for Blake in terms of career successes. When she finally finished her latest project, she knew it was time to have another baby,” the insider said.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at The Adam Project Launch Event (Photo: Getty Images)

In November 2011, Ryan Reynolds had already revealed his desire to pause his career to focus on his daughters. “I’m just trying to make a little more space for my family. You know, you really can’t get that time back.” The Hollywood Reporter.

