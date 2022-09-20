“Salary up to 4x more than Fausto”; Corinthians ‘goes over’ Palmeiras and studies offer for a gringo outside the Cup

The season isn’t over yet Corinthians, who sees the Copa do Brasil as an opportunity to lift a cup. In terms of finances, defeating Flamengo in both games means pocketing more than R$60 million. But internally, planning for 2023 is already being discussed. The permanence of coach Vítor Pereira is, perhaps, the most important of the pending issues.

Regarding the cast, Corinthians is also making its contacts. the colleague Jorge Nicola informed, this Monday (10), that the steering wheel Charles Aranguiz of Bayer Leverkusen, is being monitored by management. Best of all, the 30-year-old Chilean will return to Brazil in 2023, as he previously played for Internacional before heading to the Bundesliga.

But the Rio Grande do Sul club is out of the fray for Aránguiz, as Inter recently gave up on signing the Chilean. Second nicola, Flamengo, Palmeiras and Atlético-MG are other clubs interested in the midfielder who earns around R$ 1.2 million monthly in Germany.

According to the investigation of the Bolavip BrazilAránguiz authorized its staff to listen to offers for at least BRL 750 thousand monthly of wages. This amount is on par with names like Fagner, Gil and Cássio, who have years of history at CT Joaquim Grava.

To get an idea, if Corinthians open negotiations for Aránguiz, their salaries would be R$ 200 thousand more than what Maycon currently receives, provided by Shakhtar Donetsk. In relation to Fausto Vera, the discrepancy is greater, since the Argentine agreed to sign a contract with Corinthians for US$ 35 thousand/month, which gives approximately R$ 180 thousand monthly in salaries.