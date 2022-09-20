Samsung announces four new models of Q-series Soundbars in Brazil

Samsung announced this Monday (19) new models of soundbars in its Q line. Each product is positioned in a different price segment, ranging from the most basic to the most advanced of the brand. Still, they all come with Game Pro Mode, which can be useful for those who will use the devices with a video game. With these new products, the South Korean manufacturer intends to maintain the pace of sales, which have surpassed more than 30 million in the last 14 years, according to a report that the company itself released in July. As for the models released, they are: HW-Q990B, HW-Q930B, HW-Q800B and HW-Q600B.





The first soundbar is the most complete of all, which stands out for having 11.1.4 channels, something unprecedented in this category in the world. In addition, it has some other features like Anti-noise Sound, Sound Sync and cable-free Dolby Atmos support in addition to DTS:X6. As with other releases, the brand promises a “cinema sound”, but this can only be confirmed after testing. In relation to the following model, the number of channels decreases, leaving 9.1.4 channels which, according to the manufacturer, emit premium-class sound from all angles. Likewise, it comes with wireless back boxes, which have 4 channels each and are already included in the package of the main device.





The HW-Q800B model, in turn, comes to the market with fewer channels compared to those mentioned above, they are 5.1.2 channels. However, it maintains support for Dolby Atmos technology and also has SpaceFit Sound, which helps to calibrate the sound emitted by the soundbar through sensors. Finally, the HW-Q600B is the entry-level version of the entire lineup launched by Samsung in the Brazilian market. It comes with 3.1.2 channels, Bluetooth connection and is compatible with all brands of smart TVs, as well as smartphones. Its highlight is the Acoustic Beam feature, which allows the audio to move according to what is displayed on the screen.

















