Scientists in India announce that unprecedented male contraceptive could be ready by 2023 – Science

Scientists from the Indian Institute of Technology announced that the first male contraceptive should be ready next year. Created to be applied as a vaccine and take effect for up to ten years, the contraceptive must be called ‘risk‘ (Reversible Inhibition of Sperm Under Control). information is from The globe.

According to the researchers, the injection is in the final stages of testing and was considered better than vasectomyespecially as it is less painful and reversible.

A test done on 300 volunteers found the product to be 97% effective, which damages the tails of individual sperm and thus prevents them from fertilizing an egg.

How it works?

Risug is applied to the vas deferens, which transport mature sperm to the seminal fluids for the formation of semen.

Originally, the main substance used in the vaccine composition was used to coat pipes in rural water systems in India and thus protect the structures from bacteria. Studies done with rabbits, rats and monkeys showed that the product also produced a similar effect on sperm.

After several human clinical trials, Risug is still awaiting approval from the medical authorities in India to advance its manufacturing process. In the United States, according The globea similar male contraceptive called Vasalgel is also being developed.

Side effects and reversal

So far, the only side effects reported after using Risug in humans were temporary scrotal swelling and mild scrotal and inguinal (groin) pain, which resolved in less than a month.

Scientists reported that the procedure lasts a few minutes, that it can be reversed with an injection of water and baking soda, and that contraceptive effects have been observed in up to six months. In addition, they said that the application is done with local anesthesia.

Contraceptives have yet another advantage for men. It is not hormone-based, unlike those created for women. And this happens because, while women are born with all the eggs they will release throughout their lives, men produce new sperm every 75 days. Therefore, the most effective method for them is to inhibit the formation of sperm or prevent its release in the sexual act.