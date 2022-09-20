See everything we know about the production of Dune 2

Before there were even certainties about a sequel to “Dune”, Warner Bros. had already positively signaled the beginning of the sequence. Without much delay, an exclusive report was released that confirmed the news, as well as a chart of “dune 2” by the studio itself.

After providing the information, CEO Ann Sarnoff was asked by Deadline about the possibilities of a sequel. According to the answer, she stated that those who watched the production know what the end is like, so the answer becomes pretty obvious.

Those who have already checked it out and really know how it ends know that there will indeed be a guaranteed sequel. The truth is that the production, from the beginning, already had the idea of ​​​​bringing a sequel. But what will happen the moment this is put into practice? See below everything we know about the production of “Dune 2”.

break in romance

You can see that the first production of “Dune” ends with the idea that the real adventure is just beginning. Logically, this matches the ending seen in “Dune”, thus following the same vision of the director.

In an interview with Denis Villeneuve to Nerdist, he commented on “Dune 2”. Check out what he said:

“The difficult task here was to introduce you to the world, to ideas, to this world, to codes, to cultures, to different families, to different planets. […] Now, once that’s done, it becomes an insane playground. So that’s going to allow me to go crazy and really create… I shouldn’t say this, but I will say that, for me, ‘Duna Parte I’ is like an appetizer and ‘Duna Parte II’ is the main meal. […] As much as ‘Duna I’ was by far my most exciting project, ‘Duna II’ is already getting me more, even more excited. That’s all I’ll say.”

We saw that at the end of the first production, Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) manage to meet and join the Fremen. Lady Jessica is pregnant, information withheld from the Fremen. Paul, he just ended someone’s life for the first time. And he also didn’t reveal to Chani that he sees her with a different look; and the group, in general, is totally divided, but remains walking together in the desert.

Fremen will appear more

It is possible to speculate on some things that are about to happen in part two due to the book. After all, the work is an adaptation of the narrative. So stay tuned, because here are some possible spoilers.

Apparently, Paul Atreides will take the first step towards uniting the Fremen tribes. As we’ve seen, with the Harkonnens taking over spice production, we’ll now see the Fremen destroy and shut down the operation every chance they get. We saw at the end of the first movie, too, Paul having some visions related to avenging his father, so that will be his motivation.

Although Paul has only seen the character of Zendaya, now, in the second part, he will really get to know her and they will both get closer. She will then assume a more relevant position in the plot.

Lady Jessica will seek to become the Reverend Mother of the Fremen in “Dune 2”. However, for this she will have to drink the water of life, which is toxic. Even pregnant, she drinks and survives. So, she has access to many memories of other women in her bloodline. Because she is pregnant, when she performs the process, she ends up passing it on to the fetus. When her daughter is born, she already has all the memories of the women in her bloodline, which makes her very intelligent.

With this plot, it is estimated that “Dune 2” will be available in theaters from October 20, 2023.