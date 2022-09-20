See never-before-seen photos and videos of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96.

On the Royal Family’s official Instagram account, a video was published with never-before-seen images of the Monarch, from when she became Queen to the final moments of her long reign.

In another video, you can see several never-before-seen photos of Elizabeth, from her childhood, through adolescence and adulthood.

“Remembering Our Queen. Today, people across the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world will pay tribute to the extraordinary life and reign of Her Majesty The Queen,” the caption read.

HOMAGE

Last Thursday, September 8, Queen Elizabeth II died, aged 96. The Monarch has received several honors around the world.

This Monday, 19, the company responsible for public transport in Paris, France, announced that the metro station George V changed its name to honor the Queen.

“The RATP group is paying tribute to the Queen of England by renaming the George V station to Elizabeth II,” read a Twitter post. Therefore, the change will be temporary. So, whoever is passing through Paris, take the opportunity to register the moment.

