see the 10 most affordable models in 2022

All recent surveys carried out in the Brazilian market point to a significant increase in hybrid cars in the coming years. However, there are still few models available in the country. To give you an idea, until July of this year, Toyota was the only brand that produced hybrid flex models here. The Corolla sedan debuted in 2018 as the world’s first flex hybrid. Then, three years later, the Japanese company launched the Corolla Cross SUV.

It is precisely these two models that concentrate most of the sales of electrified vehicles in our market in 2022. But this story has already started to change in July, after the launch of the light hybrid flex versions of Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X and Tiggo 7 Pro. The two SUVs made in Anápolis (GO) have already started to stand out in sales. In August, they were the most successful light hybrids in the country.

But this change will intensify from 2023, especially with the arrival of compacts with mild hybrid systems, such as the new Volkswagen Polo – which has just been restyled. The hatch is a candidate to debut the unprecedented 48-volt flex e-TSI light hybrid system.

Kia/Disclosure

But, back to the reality of 2022, there are few hybrid options. And all of them with salty prices. The cheapest at the moment is the Kia Stonic. For R$147,990, the small crossover was the first of its kind in Brazil. In it, the hybrid package combines the Kappa 1.0 3-cylinder turbo GDI gasoline engine with an electric unit connected to a 48V battery. In this way, they generate a combined power of 120 hp and torque of 20.4 mkgf.

Hybrids start at BRL 150,000

Like electric cars, hybrids are expensive. After Stonic, we have Arrizo 6 Pro Hybrid and Tiggo 5X Pro Hybrid, from Caoa Chery. They cost BRL 159,990 and BRL 169,990, respectively. And they bring the same hybrid set, which unites a 1.5 TCI flex engine with 160 hp and 25.5 mkgf of torque, a reinforced alternator and a 48V battery. The system relieves the combustion engine in certain situations. In addition, it provides 10 hp and 4 mkgf extra, and reduces consumption.

Further up comes the Toyota Corolla Altis Hybrid, priced at R$182,080. Under the hood, the sedan features the 1.8 VVT-i Flex engine with up to 101 hp and 14.5 mkgf. The Japanese complete hybrid set has two other electric motors, with 72 hp and 16.6 mkgf. The combined power is 123 hp.

Toyota/Disclosure

5th cheapest and best seller on the market

To close the list of the five most affordable hybrids on the Brazilian market, we have Caoa Chery again with the Tiggo 7 Pro Hybrid. The light hybrid flex version of the SUV has a price of R$ 199,990. In terms of mechanics, it brings the same set of Arrizo 6 Pro and 5X Pro Hybrid.

In August, the Tiggo 7 Pro Hybrid was the best-selling mild hybrid in the country. According to a survey by Bright Consulting, a consultancy in the automotive sector, the SUV registered 297 units in the period, followed by its brother Tiggo 5X, with 290 units.

Reproduction/Caoa Chery

In sixth place is the Toyota Corolla Cross, which therefore has the same set as the Corolla sedan and costs R$ 200,290 in the XRV version. Then comes the newly released new generation of Kia Sportage. It is the seventh most affordable hybrid, at R$224,990. Likewise, it brings a 48V mild hybrid set. In it, the 1.6 turbo gasoline engine yields 180 hp and 27 mkgf.

Toyota/Disclosure

Lexus

Lexus, Toyota’s luxury brand, sells the UX 250h Dynamic SUV in the country, another model in the fight for the hybrid segment. For R$267,990, it combines a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine with an electric one. Thus, it generates 184 hp and 20.2 mkgf. Behind the wheel, you can select the driving mode between Eco, Normal, Sport and EV (electric only).

Lexus/Disclosure

Mini is also on the list and offers the Countryman SE All4. The plug-in hybrid costs BRL 272,990. With the promise of driving up to 57 km on electricity alone, the SUV combines electric and combustion engines (1.5 turbo 3 cylinders) to generate 224 hp. They are, respectively, 88 hp and 136 hp. The combined torque is 39.2 mkgf.

Finally, to close the list of the ten cheapest hybrids in Brazil, we have Caoa Chery again. part of recent offensive brand electrification, the Tiggo 8 Pro Plug-in Hybrid unites the 147 hp 147 hp and 22.4 mkgf 1.5-litre petrol engine to two other 170 hp electric ones. Thus, it generates maximum power of 317 hp. Torque reaches 56.6 mkgf. Only in electric mode, it can run up to 77.6 km, says the brand. The model is now available on the network.

Who will soon enter the dispute for the segment is BYD Song Plus. The Chinese brand has opened the pre-sale of the plug-in hybrid SUV. It is priced lower than the Tiggo 8 Pro, with a table of R$ 269,990. But it only starts to be delivered in December. The hybrid set combines a 110 hp 1.5-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine and an electric 132 kW engine – equivalent to 179.4 hp. Torque reaches 32.2 mkgf, with acceleration from zero to 100 km/h in 7.9 s.

See the list of the 10 cheapest hybrids on the market:

1) Kia Stonic – BRL 147,990

2) Caoa Chery Arrizo 6 Pro – R$ 159,990

3) Caoa Chery 5X Pro Hybrid – BRL 169,990

4) Toyota Corolla Altis Hybrid – R$ 182,080

5) Caoa Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Hybrid – R$ 199,990

6) Toyota Corolla Cross XRV Hybrid – BRL 200,290

7) Kia Sportage – BRL 224,990

8) Lexus UX 250h Dynamic – BRL 267,990

9) Mini Countrymann plug-in hybrid – R$ 272,990

10) Caoa Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Plug-in Hybrid – R$ 279,990

