Selena Gomez cries in Apple TV+ documentary teaser

The first teaser of the documentary is out “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me”, and the video shows the singer and actress crying at different times. In less than a second, the teaser shows Selena crying standing up, leaning against a wall, and also wiping the crying tears in bed.

The documentary promises a deep dive into the life and feelings of Selena Gomez. It has been secretly developed for six years, under the direction of Alek Keshishianthe same as “In Bed With Madonna” (1991).

“Sometimes we don’t get along and it’s hard to breathe… But I wouldn’t change my life,” wrote Selena Gomez on Instagram when releasing the teaser.

Read more:

The documentary will open the AFI Fest in Los Angeles on November 2nd and will be available on Apple TV+ on the 4th. Audiences can expect an authentic film, according to the director. “I had no interest in making a traditional pop documentary.” he told Deadline.

“Selena has a raw vulnerability that captured me… I had no idea this would become a six-year labor of love.”

More information about the documentary about Selena Gomez

The documentary team “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” is also involved in the documentary about Selena Gomez. The project is the result of a partnership between Apple TV+ and the producers of Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films.

The Apple TV+ announcement, sent to the press, does little to advance the project. Check the text: