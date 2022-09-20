Sexual abuse scene in new Marilyn Monroe biopic causes controversy on the networks – Monet

+



Actress Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe (1926-1962) in Blonde (2022) (Photo: Disclosure)

The new film about the story of Marilyn Monroe, in which she is played by actress Ana de Armas, has not yet officially premiered, but some of the first viewers have already covered the film with criticism because of a shocking scene involving sexual abuse.

All the controversy is in a moment between the characters of Armas and Caspar Phillipson, who plays the American president at the time John F. Kennedy. In the scene, JFK forces her to perform oral sex and then proceeds with an apparent rape.

According to first reports from screenings at festivals and avant-premières, the sequence lasts over a minute and a half, with the camera focusing on the shocked actress’s face as events unfold and a voice inside her head encourages her. not to cough, ‘vomit’ or choke.

John F. Kennedy (Photo: Getty Images)

In the closing, the action cuts to the president jumping on top of Monroe in bed, before the camera pans to her again, waking up with bruises on her body, who then runs to the bathroom to vomit.

Both critics and viewers in general commented on the scene. Vulture magazine described the moment as “tense, disturbing, extremely uncomfortable and sensational”, while the US website Daily Beast described it as “creepy”.

On social media, netizens described the moment as “sick” and “unnecessary”. “The graphic rape scene in ‘Blonde’ isn’t about the art. It’s about making up fantasies of a dead woman who once said not to make a joke of her.”

Ana de Armas in the role of Marilyn Monroe for Blonde (2022) (Photo: Playback/YouTube)

Biopic director Andrew Dominik disagrees with the comments and says the scene’s inclusion was debated with the producers. “It’s controversial. It’s a demanding film – it is what it is, says what it says. And if the public doesn’t like it, that’s the public’s problem. It’s not running for public office”, said the filmmaker in an interview with the international press. .

Ana de Armas in the company of actors Brad Pitt and Adrien Brody, filmmaker Andrew Dominik and other co-stars at the release of Blonde (2022) at the Venice Film Festival (Photo: Getty Images)

The release of ‘Blonde’ in theaters and streaming is scheduled for the end of September, but has already had an early release on the US art circuit. In addition to Armas and Phillipson, the cast includes Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel and Julianne Nicholson.

Check out the trailer.