Sharpay Evans was never a villain

In September 2019, 11 years after the release of the third film by High School Musical (and last with the original cast), Twitter was in an uproar bringing Sharpay Evans back into the spotlight. In this ocasion, Ashley Tisdalethe actress who gave life to the iconic patricinha in the franchise, made a controversial tweet that ignited even more the discussion about the true nature of her character.

In the post, Ashley quotes the following tweet: “Serious talk since ‘Sharpay’ is trending: Sharpay wasn’t my favorite character growing up. But ever since I became a drama student in high school and now work part-time as a theater technician… Yeah, Sharpay had nothing but love and passion for the musical, and I respect that.”and comments “Sharpay was chasing her dream, Troy and Gabriella were chasing each other”.

Sharpay has always enjoyed being the center of attention. She and Ryan (Lucas Grabeel), his twin brother, were from a wealthy family and were part of the elite of the city where they lived. Passionate about performing arts, she dreamed of being a glamorous actress, and had worked since she was little to achieve that goal. As co-director of East High School’s Dramatic Arts Club, she wrote, directed, and starred in most of the school’s plays, and took pride in her hard work (which, in fact, was commendable).

Having always had everything she wanted, Sharpay was easily irritated when she was thwarted or faced with something she didn’t like. Because of this, she was often rude to her peers for no plausible reason, which made many people (characters and viewers) hate her. At the time of the release of the films in the franchise High School Musicalall eyes were on the Troy couple (Zac Efron) and Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens) and consequently Sharpay became a villain for being against this relationship and getting angry when the couple got the lead roles in the school musical.

When Gabriella Montez, a pretty girl, smart, friendly and not as wealthy as she, walked into the school, Sharpay had her stage and spotlight stolen almost instantly. Also, Troy Bolton, her romantic interest, was hooked by the new student. Troy, who was going through emotional turmoil in high school, didn’t know if he should stay on the basketball team or switch to theater, and he tried to balance the two. Gabriella, feeling that she needed to get closer to her beloved, also decided to join the Dramatic Art Club.

It turns out that, despite being inexperienced, both get the main roles in the ongoing play, stealing the interpretation that would surely have been Sharpay. The perfect formula for a romance movie, right? Well, not exactly. If we get out of the perspective of the teenage romance and evaluate the whole body of work, we will see that things are not as beautiful as they seem. It would be hypocritical of us to continue judging Sharpay for his feelings and attitudes towards the whole Troy and Gabriella plot. Yes, the two of them had an incredible stroke of luck getting the lead roles, but when did we decide to erase from our minds the fact that they were always late for rehearsals and didn’t respect the costumes that were imposed on them? Let’s face it, Troy and Gabriella would irritate any normal person with their irresponsible attitudes, especially if they were clearly unprepared and got roles that person had dedicated their whole life to.

But that is not to say that the injustice suffered by Sharpay justifies his rude and rude attitudes. Here we come to the key point of this argument: she was never the villain, but she was never the girl either, she was just an ordinary human being. No person is all good or all bad, and that’s the essence we finally captured in the—now dearly beloved—president of the Drama Club. Yes Sharpay Evans grew up having everything she wanted and more, she was always a very spoiled girl and her air of superiority made her a snobbish person.

However, we must remember that she was a passionate teenager who saw her love interest run into the arms of the new girl, and the theatrically inexperienced who won her role, and had to watch the new couple’s irresponsibility every day. You would have to be very spiritually evolved not to have a reaction like hers if you went through this situation. It is also worth noting that this text is not intended to paint Troy and Gabriella as the villains of the franchise, quite the opposite. They were just two teenagers who were very lucky to be able to reach their momentary goals so easily and live a beautiful love story (at least for them). High School Musical is a movie franchise that has no heroes or villains, just characters with different personalities and goals.

Probably Sharpay was branded a villain for so long because of the preppy stereotype. Yes, she was arrogant and proud, but that didn’t make her the worst person in the world. Back then, our judgment was based on a simple formula: beauty + money + ambition = hated character. However, this formula makes no sense, especially considering the character’s evolution.

Fortunately, Sharpay had his redemption in 2011, when he starred in the feature Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure. After three long years, she finally became the protagonist of her own story and was able to show viewers that she was not the monster they thought she was. And the best of all was that, to become the young lady, she didn’t need to lose her essence, and she still won the affection of the public that criticized her so much. Probably most of us who watched High School Musical at the time of release, it was too immature for us to understand Gabriella’s antagonist’s point of view. Ambition, dedication and frustration were never faults, they are just characteristics that, when it comes not only to Sharpay Evans, but to all of us, do not make us the villains of any story.