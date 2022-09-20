she suffers from a rare condition

Considered the tallest living woman in the world since October 2021, the Turkish Rumeysa Gelgi broke three more records and gained even more prominence in the Guinness Book.

Now the record holder also has the longest finger on a living female; as well as the largest hands on a female living person; and the longest back in a female living person. With that, she now has five impressive marks.

Check out all the records of the tallest woman in the world

As measured in February 2022, Rumeysa also have:

Longest finger on a living female at 11.2 cm (4.40 in);

The largest hands on a living female, at 24.93 cm (9.81 in) in the right hand and 24.26 cm (9.55 in) in the left hand;

Longest back in a living female at 59.90 cm (23.58 inches).

World’s tallest woman suffers from rare condition

At just 25 years old and 2.15 meters tall, the record holder’s tall stature, however, is due to Weaver syndrome, a rare condition that accelerates growth and causes a remarkably advanced bone age. Only 50 cases like hers have been described in the medical literature to date.

This disease, often hereditary in nature, can also limit the mobility of joints, such as elbows and ankles, for example, in addition to making it difficult to walk, eat and even breathe.

Wheelchair and bullying

Because of his height and rare condition, Rumeysa uses a wheelchair most of the time. However, she also uses a walker for short periods to move safely.

Because of her genetic and rare condition, the Turkish woman revealed to the BBC that she suffered prejudice as a young girl and it was difficult to develop self-esteem.

“As a child, I had to deal with bullying. It was not easy to develop my self-esteem during those years. But the truth is, I always felt unique thanks to the positive attitude my parents instilled in me.”said the record holder.

Therefore, it guarantees Rumeysahas used her fame to raise public awareness of people with rare diseases like hers.

“I am very proud to be special. I never thought this would happen to me as a child. It’s more than a dream come true and I’m so glad I made my condition something I should be thankful for.”he concluded.

These women’s records add to that of 2014, when the Turkish woman was named the world’s tallest living teenager. At the time she measured 2.13 meters.

