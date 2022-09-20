South Africa wants UK to return diamond valued at R$2 billion

posted on 09/20/2022 10:41



(Credit: Playback/YouTube)

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, South African activists started a petition for the Great Star of Africa, or Cullinan I, diamond to be returned to South Africa. The gemstone, whose British possession is controversial, is on the Queen’s scepter and is an African colonial-era heirloom with an estimated value of 350 million pounds.

The Cullinan I diamond is named after Thomas Cullinan, president of the mine from which it was mined, and is the largest of dozens that were cut from a single 3,106-carat gem found in January 1905 at Premier Mine, a private mine located in the province. of Transvaal, South Africa.

According to the portal “Brittanica”, the rough diamond was purchased by the African government at the time and sold to British King Edward VII in 1907 for 150,000 pounds. A year later, it was cut and divided into nine large pieces and 96 smaller pieces, all of which still belong to the Royal Family to this day: the largest of them, Great Star of Africa or Cullinan I, is embedded in the Royal Scepter of British Sovereignty, and the second largest, Little Star of Africa or Cullinan II, in the Imperial Crown.

The UK’s Historic Royal Palaces website notes that the Sovereign’s Scepter with Cross has been used at every coronation since that of Charles II in 1661 and refurbished with the addition of the Cullinan I in 1910 for George V.

The Sovereign’s Scepter with the Cross appeared alongside the Sovereign’s Orb and the Imperial State Crown atop the Queen’s coffin while she was in Westminster Hall and during the procession on Monday for Elizabeth II’s state funeral.

Colonialism and looting

Critics of the monarchy claim that, during British colonial rule in South Africa, there were several looting of South African wealth, which does not leave out the largest cut diamond in the world. For activist Thanduxolo Sabelo, colonialist legacies benefit the UK to this day at the expense of African peoples.

“The Cullinan Diamond must be returned to South Africa immediately. The minerals from our country and other countries continue to benefit the UK at the expense of our people. We remain in deep and shameful poverty, we continue with mass unemployment and rising levels of criminality due to the oppression and devastation caused by her and her ancestors,” he said.

Shortly after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the already frequent discussions about the legacy of colonialism grew and the South African media has been debating the possession of the gem and other demands for payment of historic reparations. With that in mind, Sabelo and other activists organized a petition with a goal of 7,500 signatures for the Cullinan I to be returned to South Africa and placed in a museum. To date, the petition has just under 7,000 supporters.

On social media, publicity on the topic continues to rise. The page Africa Archives published on September 8, the date of death of Queen Elizabeth II, a series of tweets explaining what the diamond is, stating that it was looted, not bought or received as a gift. “The 530 carat gemstone was mined in South Africa in 1905. It was stolen from South Africa. Its estimated value is $400 million (£2 billion),” she wrote.

Queen Elizabeth II owns the largest clear cut diamond in the world Known as ‘The Great Star of Africa’ the 530 carats gem was mined in South Africa back in 1905. It was stolen from South Africa. It has an estimated worth of $400 million. pic.twitter.com/HesTmGTv4d — Africa Archives™ (@Africa_Archives) September 8, 2022





Although the looting is not supported by official historical documents, activists stress that it is from the point of view of the oppressed, as the Cullinan I and its derivatives are not the only jewels in British possession that cause discord. The Koh-í-noor diamond, which adorns a crown specially made for the Queen Mother to wear on the day of King George VI’s coronation, was taken from India and has been in British possession since 1937.

For Evaristo Benyera, professor of African Politics at the University of South Africa (UNISA), “colonial transactions are illegitimate and immoral”. “Receiving a stolen diamond does not exonerate the recipient. the big star [da África] it’s a blood diamond. The private mining company, the Transvaal government and the British Empire were part of a large colonialist network,” he explains.