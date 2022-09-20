Surrounded by controversy, the Golden Globes return to TV in 2023

Punctuated by scandals, the Golden Globes announced this Tuesday its return to television in 2023, where it will try to regain its old splendor after a last edit largely shunned by Hollywood.

“We are excited to announce the return of the Golden Globes on NBC and the organization of ‘Party of the year’ to audiences around the world who have been waiting for his return,” said Helen Hoehne, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) which presents the award.

In early 2022, the ceremony took place without an audience and was not televised. Its regular partner, the NBC network, stopped broadcasting the event after the HFPA was shut down. target of accusations that seriously damaged their reputation.

More than 100 agents wrote to the HFPA in 2021 to complain about its “discriminatory behavior and unprofessional, lack of ethics and accusations of corruption.” In the face of the scandal, the organization quickly announced a series of reformsincluding a first-of-its-kind hiring of new members to improve minority representation.

“HFPA remains committed to important changes and support programs that prioritize diversity, inclusion and transparency,” said Hoehne. The organization found itself in the spotlight after a 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation revealed that, at the time, it did not have a single black member.

Seeking to avoid criticism, the HFPA (entertainment writers linked to foreign publications) rushed to carry out reforms, including admitting its largest annual entry of new members last year.

But stars like Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo publicly denounced these reforms as insufficient, while Tom Cruise returned his three Golden Globes to the organization in protest.

