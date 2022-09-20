Sylvester Stallone publishes photo holding hands with ex-wife amid divorce and sparks reconciliation rumors

Source: Monet

Actor Sylvester Stallone won the support of fans by sharing photos with his ex-wife, Jennifer Flavin, and their daughters in the midst of the couple’s divorce. Furthermore, it has sparked rumors that they may be trying to work themselves out.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin (Photo: Playback / Instagram)



The 76-year-old star took to Instagram on Monday (19) to share the post. Stallone chose two photos and captioned them with one word: “Wonderful…”

In the first image, the ‘Rocky’ star walks hand in hand with Jennifer; both appear from the back and you have no idea when it was taken. The other click brings the whole family together and smiling, with the couple’s daughters still children, that is, from years ago. The two exchanged rings in 1997 and had three girls: Sophia, 25; Sistine, 24; and Scarlet, 20.

See the post:

In the comments, fans supported Sly. “I hope you can change her decision and start over!” wished an admirer. “Hold on, Sly!” said another. “So you’re together again,” hinted another. “I hope this means you two are working things out,” the netizen wrote.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin (Photo: Instagram)

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin’s breakup came to light late last month after his wife filed for divorce. In court documents, Jennifer accuses the star of hiding marital assets, something he denies.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin (Photo: Playback / Instagram)



After rumors that the end of the relationship was due to a fight related to a dog, Stallone denied the motivation in a statement sent to TMZ.

“We didn’t end the relationship with such a trivial argument. We just went in different directions. I have the utmost respect for Jennifer. I will always love you. She is an amazing woman. She’s the most extraordinary human being I’ve ever met,” said the star of the ‘Rocky’ and ‘Rambo’ franchises.