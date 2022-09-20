Take the eye! TV catches a review by Mano Menezes, from Internacional, with an alvinegro reinforcement for 2023: ‘You’re going to Botafogo, right?’; Look

reinforcement of Botafogo already signed a pre-contract for 2023, Marlon Freitasof Atlético-GO, is a valued player in the market. so much so that the technician Bro Menezesof Internationalmade a kind of “informal onslaught” this Monday.

Before the Atlético-GO 1 x 2 Internacional match, for the Brazilian Championship, “SporTV” caught an animated review of Mano Menezes with Marlon Freitas. It is possible to identify the coach saying “go to Botafogo, right?” and the steering wheel confirming and thanking the coach.

In the first round, there was a 1-1 tie between the teams, with Mano Menezes praising Marlon Freitas a lot.

The 27-year-old midfielder started this Monday’s game on the bench, entered the final stage and participated in Atlético-GO’s goal. He was praised by President Adson Batista.

– Marlon tried. In other games he didn’t play well, it happens. It shows that he has character, he has decency, even with a pre-contract he managed to come in and play well. We need to evaluate the game, the moment. You can say Marlon is divided, maybe an intuitive thing, not his person, because he has character and is a guy who has always honored the shirt of Atlético-GO – said Adson Batista at a press conference.

See the video: