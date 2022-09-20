The classic “City of God” turns 20 years old

The movie premiere of the famous scene of the chicken chase through the winding streets of the Rio de Janeiro favela, from when we first met Buscapé and Dadinho, has just completed two decades. Or, as the character himself emphatically recalls, Zé Pequeno. It’s been 20 years of a production that turned our eyes eagerly to national cinema and that continues to make history. “City of God” is the only Brazilian film that won four Oscar nominations (Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing and Best Cinematography) and in a list released by the Preply platform in August this year, it is in second place among foreign features most viewed in the world. It is still on the BBC’s Top 100 Non-English Language Films ranking at 42nd.

According to Noel Carvalho, professor of cinema at Unicamp’s Institute of Arts (IA), “Cidade de Deus” is an innovative film in several aspects, such as acting, language, aesthetics and distribution. “He impacted the public at a time when there was an outcry for Brazilian cinema from several places: from the young audience, who did not know Brazilian cinema both because of age and the paralysis of production due to the interruption promoted by the Collor era, and from the intellectuals linked to to cinema (critics and journalists) who also demanded a Brazilian cinema aligned with the international cinematographic market and with television. ‘City of God’ delivers that and much more”, he argues.

Noel explains that between 1980 and early 1990, many public institutions that financed Brazilian films were closed and the result is that national production dropped drastically. At that moment, there was a great distrust of Brazilian cinema, popularizing the idea that we couldn’t do anything here close to what was done in Hollywood. “And then came ‘City of God’, which revived cinema with Brazilian audiences and was a huge international success, including in Hollywood. American producers and distributors really liked the film. , acting and production, it also operates within established conventions by the industry”, he analyzes.

School of actors straight from the favela

At the time of production, director Fernando Meirelles was struggling to find a mostly black cast that would lend authenticity to the story. The decision was to create a school of actors recruiting talent in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro, including Cidade de Deus, and train them alongside co-director Kátia Lund and casting coach Guti Fraga, using an improvisational approach. “Thus, the film is far from the stereotyped faces of the global actors and the cartoon characters of the soap operas. Most of the actors were also residents of the communities where the story takes place, so it has a series of very strong references, especially with the public. , which is what matters. At the same time, it’s not a documentary, it’s a fiction with heroes, bandits, persecutions and romance. In short, a product of the cultural industry that is very aware of its nature”, explains Noel.

“City of God” launched and leveraged the career of names and faces that are still related to the film. Actors Douglas Silva, Alice Braga, Seu Jorge, Darlan Cunha, editor Daniel Rezende (now filmmaker) and screenwriter Bráulio Mantovani. Meirelles himself was noticed internationally and led to direct “Essay on Blindness” with Julianne Moore and “Two Popes” starring Anthony Hopkins.

Life goes on in the City of God…

In 20 years, “City of God” has made its way in and out of the audiovisual world. Celebrating the anniversary, Fernando Meirelles’ production company O2 Filmes, in partnership with two large companies, released the short film “Buscapé”. In it, we see the protagonist played by Alexandre Rodrigues returning to the community at the invitation of his friend Barbantinho (Edson Oliveira) and discovering a dangerous situation. There are several references to the original, but under the direction of Fred Luz, the 14-minute short, which is available on YouTube, has an exciting story to tell. In 2013, another feature was released on the occasion of the decade’s anniversary: ​​”City of God – 10 Years Later”. Documentary directed by Cavi Borges and Luciano Vidigal, the work showed how the lives of the actors and residents of the region who participated in And it doesn’t look like we’re going to stop seeing “City of God” on screen, because, according to information released by Patrícia Kogut in yesterday’s O Globo newspaper, HBO has plans to turn the film into a series for its streaming platform. The idea is that the production will have a new cast and writer, but that it will follow the story already started. There are still no further details.

City of God (Disclosure)

