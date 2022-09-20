The cost-benefit of Elizabeth II’s funeral for Bolsonaro

posted on 09/20/2022 03:30 / updated on 09/20/2022 08:15



The polls will say whether it was worth the participation of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and First Lady Michele at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which took on the connotation of opportunistic electoral action. Strictly speaking, it would be a gesture of great courtesy, all the more so because it is a rite of passage in which King Charles III was simultaneously consecrated as his successor.

But there would be the election campaign excuse not to go, which would be perfectly acceptable. The Brazilian is not a rising star in international politics, especially in the West, nor has he been an honored guest of the family.

Elizabeth II’s death was predictable news, but it was unexpected. She seemed eternal, especially after millions of memes on social media extolling her longevity. However, death is always a fact with great power of irradiation and repercussion, despite its predictability, because it only dies once.

The death concentrates and highlights all the events of a life, framed even more by the long duration of the funerals, followed in real time by the international media for 10 days. Elizabeth II reigned for 70 years, heading a monarchy that knew how to manage the decline of the British Empire and, allied with the United States, maintained its international influence after decolonization.

Elizabeth II’s life serves as a paradigm for the European courts, with which she had strong family ties, and went through all the post-World War II international crises. There was no doubt that his funeral would be a major media event, if at all because it rescued a sophisticated funeral ritual, which had not been seen since the death of his father, King George VI, in 1952, reiterating the fascination exercised by the aristocracy with to the British people.

However, Bolsonaro has dropped the ball when speaking to supporters from the balcony of the Brazilian embassy in London. It would be just another head of state attending the funeral, whose ceremonial gave much more importance to the British royal family and European royalty than to the politicians representing the republican regimes, ghosts that haunt King Charles III and his descendants.

The negative repercussion of Bolsonaro’s meeting with his supporters in the international media reverberated in Brazil. The effect is exactly the opposite of what the president expected when traveling to the UK.

Questioned by the press, Bolsonaro reacted angrily as usual: “Do you think I came here to do politics? For God’s sake, I’m not going to answer you. Don’t you have a decent question? Compare Brazil with the rest of the world,” he said.

But he mixed the death of Elizabeth II with politics and elections in Brazil: “Everyone will have a final judgment. The judgment will be for their actions and omissions. that could help, according to the scriptures, for those who believe, there will be their verdict. And there are no people there — like some of the Supreme, will already say that I’m criticizing the Supreme — to ‘uncondemn’ a person and make him eligible “, he added.





spirit of the thing

Earlier, when talking to supporters, Bolsonaro had also attacked PT Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, his main opponent, who leads the polls: “How is Europe close to Brazil? Is there a threat of hunger here? Empty shelf, price increase… Why the insistence on wanting to put a thief back in the Presidency? Does anyone think it’s wonderful to be president? Put a thief, with all that gang, in the Presidency”.

In a chronicle entitled Semiotics of Funeral Rites, published in the book Banalogias (Objetiva), the carioca philosopher Francisco Bosco makes very interesting considerations about death and wakes. According to him, any corpse contains within itself the whole dynamic of the sublime: it is neither “being” nor “being”, neither “subject” nor “object”. Bosco explains: “The corpse is no longer life, but neither is death in its condition of veiled certainty or abstract fatality. The corpse is living death. Now, living death, before us living, is precisely the experience of the sublime. “.

The wake would be an experience of the sublime. The condolence line, a kind of collective compensation rite for the loss. “In the first place, pain itself is offered, as if to give rise to a fraternity, the community of brothers in the loss. “, explains Bosco. It seems that Bolsonaro didn’t understand the spirit of the thing at Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Politically, the worst is not that. Bolsonaro has a weird relationship with death. He has already given numerous proofs of this. During the covid-19 pandemic, which yesterday recorded 685,000 deaths, he did not show the slightest empathy with the victims’ families, not even during the crisis in hospitals in Manaus, when dozens of people died from lack of oxygen and were buried in a grave. shallow. Hence the doubt about the electoral cost-benefit of going to Elizabeth II’s funeral.