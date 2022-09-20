The day Margot Robbie fell in love with Mango – NiT

After being announced as the lead in a new live-action “Barbie” movie, it’s hard not to associate Margot Robbie with bubblegum pink. In the images that have already been revealed from the film, the actress plays the iconic Mattel doll known for her gigantic closet and a (literally) pink world. However, when it comes to fashion, the movie star varies between sensuality and sophistication.

To flesh out his memorable looks, Robbie doesn’t always turn to luxury brands. There have been several occasions when celebrities have been photographed wearing models produced by fast fashion chains and, as a rule, Mango is one of the favorites. This was the case of the protagonist of “Suicide Squad” and “Birds of Prey”, photographed in New York this September.

The structured wool blazer, with a masculine style and a V-neck, was combined with pants with a more feminine design. In the same fabric, they feature a straight design and two side openings at the base. The pieces cost €99.99 and €59.99, respectively, on the Mango website.

The look has masculine and feminine touches.

However, the full look would not be complete without a vest, which costs €39.99 and is available online. Colored vests will be everywhere in the coming months, however, Margot Robbie’s monochromatic look bets only on a classic gray, ensuring the necessary refinement. At a time when most Portuguese return to the office, there are three options for a very effective formal look.

The vest and pants have been the biggest sales success. In the first, only sizes X and XL remain. As for the lower part of the outfit, all sizes are sold out except for 36, 38 and 40. The blazer, in turn, can still be purchased between XS and XL.

If you’re considering joining the vest trend, but don’t know where to start, NiT can help. Click through the gallery and browse our selection of vests in various styles, brands, prices and colors — bright and vibrant, of course.

Wool vest. It costs €59.95 at Massimo Dutti.