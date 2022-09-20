The Dragon House | Intimacy Coordinator Responds to GOT Actor Criticism

The House of the Dragon/Game of Thrones/HBO/Reproduction

After the intimacy coordinator of the spin off The Dragon’s HouseMiriam Lucia, having received praise from the female cast for the way she has been dealing with the actors and with the sex scenes of the episodes of the new series, an actor seems to be dissatisfied with his work, Sean Bean, the Ned Stark of Game of Thrones. He criticized the sex scenes and said they should be “natural”, and Lucia decided to respond to the actor.

the way The Dragon’s House has dealt with graphic sex scenes has been compared to Game of Thrones and considered much better than its predecessor. This is due to the work, already praised, of the intimacy coordinator of the series. Miriam Lucia’s job is to ensure that the cast and crew are comfortable with the sex scenes before and during filming, as a way to avoid embarrassment and abuse. Even though her work is praised by the show’s female actresses, Bean has criticized the show’s intimacy coordinators since August, saying that this type of professional takes away “the natural way lovers would behave“. And, his criticisms don’t stop there.

The House of the Dragon: Bean vs Intimacy Coordinators

Actor Sean Bean continued to complain about the sex scenes, which he said became a “technical exercise“, because the coordinators keep telling the actors to “do that, put your hand there, while you touch his thing“. The actor’s criticism did not take well and many industry insiders defended professionals working in this field. Among those who countered Bean were James Gunn and Amanda Seyfried, who said that intimacy coordinators ensure safety and well-being during sex scenes.

Miriam Lucia, one of the targets of Bean’s criticism, gave an interview to deadline and responded to the actor saying that he is part of a different era of the film industry and that his work does not interfere with the actors’ work or the emotion conveyed on screen. See, in full, what Miriam replied:

“It was nice to hear that after Sean Bean’s comments about how intimacy coordinators ruin spontaneity. But I understand why he said that, why he doesn’t have the same experience of it, and why this is a new role on sets. People really don’t know what we do. Some ask why we are there. It can still be awkward for people who wonder if I’m checking if they’re adhering to the rules of a closed set. But many times my work has been done before behind the scenes, talking to the director, the producer, the actors, even lawyers if necessary, in terms of waivers and things that need to happen. And if there’s a problem or a change, or something becomes physically uncomfortable or mentally uncomfortable, we change, but at that point, the job is done and we expect it to be perfect. We need to be ready for the shooting date, but also know that there will be no ugly surprises… I love him as an actor, and I just watched it. marriage: he’s great at it. I just think he’s a man of a certain age, who’s been in this industry for a long time, and he doesn’t have experience on the other side. Or maybe he had a bad experience working with an intimacy coordinator. All I would say is, in my experience so far, I don’t think it gets in the way of the creative process. I think it helps to enable the creative process, because I think once you figure out what actors are comfortable with in terms of touch and consent, and what the movements are going to be, you add the emotion to that. And then you find freedom, because you’re not struggling and fumbling and trying to find it right there in the moment.”

We must not forget that the industry is marked by sex scenes that have traumatized female actresses since its inception, including explicit cases of sexual abuse that were ignored by the media because it was a film. (via screenrant)