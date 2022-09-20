‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski apparently call June and Serena Joy ‘Juliet and Juliet’

5th season of the servant’s tale premiered on Hulu on September 14. Much of the 5th season of the servant’s tale centers on the complicated relationship between June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena Joy Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski). In a recent interview with Metacritic, Moss revealed that she and Strahovski call June and Serena Joy “Juliet and Juliet.”

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale.]

