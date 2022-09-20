‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski apparently call June and Serena Joy ‘Juliet and Juliet’

5th season of the servant’s tale premiered on Hulu on September 14. Much of the 5th season of the servant’s tale centers on the complicated relationship between June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena Joy Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski). In a recent interview with Metacritic, Moss revealed that she and Strahovski call June and Serena Joy “Juliet and Juliet.”

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale.]

(LR) Yvonne Strahovski and Elisabeth Moss | Sophie Giraud/Hulu

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Actors Think June and Serena Joy Are Like ‘Juliet and Juliet’

for all the servant’s tale, June and Serena Joy had a rocky relationship. In Margaret Atwood’s original novel of the same name, Serena Joy was much older than June. However, Strahovski’s character on the show is closer in age to June in order to add another layer to his dynamic.

This change, along with June and Serena’s strong personalities, suggests that the two would have been friends in a different life. The first seasons of the servant’s tale showed Serena Joy being June’s captor in Gilead, creating a traumatic and uneven power dynamic.

Still, the relationship is portrayed as nuanced, and the two have developed a toxic intimacy and understanding of each other.

“Their entire relationship has been a traumatic bond,” showrunner Bruce Miller told Metacritic.

Moss also revealed that she and Straohvski compare June and Serena to Romeo and Juliet from Shakespeare’s famous play, saying, “Yvonne and I call them Juliet and Juliet.”

▶” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/yHcHn5P252c?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; Autoplay; clipboard recording; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” full screen>

RELATED: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Margaret Atwood Wants June to Go Underground in Season 5

Elisabeth Moss Thinks June and Serena Have ‘A Bond’ in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Speaking to Metacritic, Moss explained why June and Serena have a unique connection on the show.

“There is only one other person who knows what June experienced in Gilead. They have a bond that June doesn’t have with anyone else and that Serena doesn’t have with anyone else,” Moss shared. “They are the heroine and the villain of the series. They are the most complicated relationship on the show.”

She continued, “I think Season 5 takes us to a really, really cool and interesting place because, to me, we’re saying to the audience, ‘Oh, it was them all along.

RELATED: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Showrunner Says He’s ‘Won’t Rushing’ the Show’s End

What Happens at the Beginning of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5

So far, the first two episodes of season 5 of the servant’s tale are available to watch on Hulu. In the first episode, Serena Joy discovers that June murdered her husband, Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes).

“I think she is absolutely terrified when she finds out that June was the only one [who killed her husband],” Strahovski told Metacritic. “I think anything is possible at this point, and given that Serena finally has the one thing she’s wanted all along, which is a baby growing inside her, the fact that June could kill Fred means she could kill the baby and Serena. ”

The actor added: “So the stakes are incredibly high and she has a lot to lose.”

New episodes of season 5 of the servant’s tale premieres every Wednesday on Hulu at midnight ET.

RELATED: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: The Future of June Could Be a ‘Long and Violent’ Road, Showrunner Says