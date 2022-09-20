The images of Elizabeth II’s funeral: Children and grandchildren of the monarch side by side

This Monday, September 19th, the United Kingdom bids farewell to Elizabeth II. The day began with a religious ceremony at Westminster Abbey, which was attended by hundreds of world leaders, and a procession that brought together the grandchildren and children of Isabell II.

Leading the procession was the current King of the United Kingdom, Charles IIIalongside the brothers, A-N-A, Andrew and Edwardand a little further back followed the princes William and Harry. the queen consort, Camilla Parker Bowles, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle joined the procession already inside Westminster Abbey, as did the little princes George and Charlotte.

After the service, a new procession followed to the arch of Wellington Arch in Hyde Park Corner, and the urn was carried in a hearse to Windsor.

Elizabeth II’s funeral ends at the King George VI Memorial Chapel with a private ceremony reserved for the royal family. The monarch will be buried next to her husband, the Prince Philip.

