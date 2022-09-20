The Little Mermaid | Viola Davis defends Halle Bailey as Ariel

Disclosure

This Sunday (18) actress Viola Davis was invited by the program Fantástico on Rede Globo, to promote her new film, The King Woman, the actress commented on the actress Halle Bailey who has been suffering racist attacks.

Starring Viola Davis, the new movie The King Woman wowed critics with a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes after 60 reviews. The film’s rating is high within the site’s standards, being 8.1/10.

Check out the statement below:

More details on the plot of The King Woman

The Woman King tells the true story of a powerful group of warriors in Dahomey in the 1800s, who must reorganize themselves when the forces of French colonization advance into the territory.

Film will be directed by Gina Prince-Blythewood (The Old Guard) and a cast made up of Lashana Lynch (007: No Time to Die), Thuso Mbedu (The Underground Railroad), John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), and Jayme Lawson (Batman).

The King Woman premieres on September 22 in Brazilian cinemas.