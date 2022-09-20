‘The Resident’ Season 6 Preview: Conrad Realizes A Patient’s Condition Is Much More Serious

A patient is being treated for a burn, doctors soon realize there’s more to this injury than meets the eye in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the resident season 6 premiere. Nurse Ellen has to correct the patient when she mistakes Atlanta for Alabama. The patient receives a call and drops the phone on the floor. Conrad gives it back to her.

The patient quickly tries to get back to work. Conrad points out that his gear is wrong. Cade approaches and notes that this is the “second time we’ve treated her in a month.” Feldman thinks it’s time to find out why this patient is so accident prone and tells the patient to stay behind.

Conrad wants Billie to participate in a neurological exam. Cade doesn’t think this is necessary right away. A toxicology screening should be the first avenue they seek to find out what’s really going on.

The synopsis for the season 6 premiere reads, “When Padma’s pregnancy takes a dangerous turn, the doctors band together to find a solution and turn to Ian to perform a miracle. Meanwhile, Conrad makes a decision about his love life and Devon leads his own clinical trials on Chastain.”

At the end of last season, the resident left things open about whether or not Conrad would pursue romance with Billie or Cade. HollywoodLife I learned EXCLUSIVELY with EP Andre Chapman that Conrad would “explore his feelings for one of these women in particular” in the new season. As of this exclusive preview, we’re still not sure who this woman is.

Conrad’s life took a turn when Nic tragically passed away after a car accident. Emily VanCamp returned for a major flashback episode after leaving the show, but now it’s time to close the book on Nic and Conrad’s love story. “We were very happy with the closure these flashbacks brought to Nic and Conrad’s relationship. We feel Conrad is ready to move on while still honoring Nic’s memory and the intensity of that relationship,” Andrew said.