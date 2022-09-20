The Walking Dead | Star+ announces date of the last episodes

Star+ has just announced the official release date for the latest episodes of the acclaimed zombie series The Walking Dead.

The series, produced by the American channel AMC, will end its 11th and final season, and the final episodes begin to arrive on Star+ in day october 02.

Fans are eager to know what will happen with Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), and finally see the conclusion of the post-apocalyptic drama that has lasted more than a decade.

The Walking Dead follows a group of survivors of a world destroyed by zombies, living their internal conflicts. The drama sometimes moves away from the “zombies” theme to follow more personal matters, emphasizing the personality of normal people who are altered by the tragedy.

The comic series ended up giving rise to a successful TV production, which is about to conclude in its 11th season.

Here’s an excerpt from the official release:

“The first 10 seasons of the series, in addition to the 16 episodes of season 11, are now available on the platform. On October 2nd, the final season will be available in its entirety (24 episodes) and exclusively on the platform.”

Whereas the original exhibition in the AMC ends on November 20, it is possible that this information will be corrected at a later date.