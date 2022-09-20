‘The Woman King’: Viola Davis puts the power of having more black stories in cinema in the hands of viewers

“Looks like you guys are always partying.” Viola Davis is in Brazil, impressed with the gastronomy and receptivity of Brazilians. The Oscar-winning actress came to Rio de Janeiro to promote her latest film, “The King Woman”, which arrives on the national circuit, on the 22nd of September.

In conversation with the press this Monday morning, Viola and her husband Julius Tennon they answered questions from journalists from Brazil and South America, and one of those questions she returned to us, the audience.

When asked if the film could have a sequel, both she and Julius, who together digest the JuVee Productions, the producer responsible for the film, replied that they have no way of answering about the future. It’s the market that decides based on box office numbers.

“This film is spectacular because it has everything. It has humor, it has action, it has emotion. I’m hopeful that this first step with ‘A Mulher Rei’ will open doors. Because what we understand is that this type of film that our community wants and I emphasize that the film has to make money”, responds Tennon who adds. “I hope this movie starts a proliferation of narratives like this.”

“You ask the wrong person that. You have the will and the money to watch movies with people like me and if you don’t put the money in, movies like that won’t get made. So it’s a question for the audience: ‘Black people, black women, can be heroes in their own stories, just like the Lara Croft in tomb Raider (Angelina Jolie) Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) ? And I could go on. If you put the money to see them (white women) using their swords, hitting men, causing on screens, you can put the money to see me, see Lashana Lynch, Thuso Mbedu and many other black women out there. there”. the interpreter of runt in the long ends. “That’s what the ‘Woman King’ has done, that is, we believe he will touch people. Once you’re affected, it’s hard to go back. That’s my hope. I pray for that.”

BOX OFFICE RECORDS IN THE USA

This weekend, some numbers were revealed about the premiere of “A Mulher Rei” in the US. The film topped the box office between October 16th and 18th, grossing $19 million . The film has also been a hit among film experts and had 100% approval on the American website Rotten Tomatoes.

“The Agojies speak English, with an accent – ​​a strategic decision on the part of Prince-Bythewood that honors the characters’ heritage while making them clearly understandable to an international audience (as opposed to Mel Gibson’s approach in Apocalypto, asking the cast to speak in Yucatec Maya),” wrote Variety in their review of the film.

Facebook

Whatsapp

twitter

LinkedIn

Comments