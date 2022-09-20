Thieves recall crimes against Hollywood celebrities in new Netflix docuseries

Bling Ring: The Story Behind the Robberies comes to Netflix on September 21; watch the trailer!

Between 2008 and 2009, a group of rich young people went down in history for robbing the mansions of great celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Megan Fox, Lindsay Lohan and Orlando Bloom. Known as the gang Bling Ringyoung people, obsessed with fame, came to steal more than 3 million dollars and, in 2013, Sofia Coppola turned the group’s curious history into a film.

Now, it’s Netflix’s turn to recount — in detail — what really happened. With a premiere date set for September 21, the streaming released the trailer officer of Bling Ring: The Story Behind the Robberies, his newest documentary miniseries. With three episodes, the production has reports of Alexis Neiers and Nick Prugoformer members of the gang, as well as testimonies from some of the celebrities who were victims of the Bling Ring.

With production and direction of Miles Blayden-Ryall, the series promises to show the point of view of young people who have already served time for the crimes committed. Furthermore, Bling Ring: The Story Behind the Robberies will also address the dangers of celebrity exposure caused by the media and social networks.

SYNOPSIS

In 2009, the arrest of a group of young people who robbed celebrities’ homes in Los Angeles stirred the media and even became a movie. Now two of them want to tell the story. | Netflix

WATCH THE TRAILER

Bling Ring: The Story Behind the Robberies arrives on Netflix on September 21.