Thor: Love and Thunder debuts on Disney+ this Thursday (8)

The wait is over: Thor: Love and Thunder finally arrives on Disney+ this Thursday (08), marking the debut of the latest chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU, its acronym in English) on streaming. With this, all subscribers will be able to watch the return of the God of Thunder in his most chaotic adventure.

The date was chosen to coincide with Disney+ Day, the day that the company dedicates to the platform and serves as a way to show the advantages of the service. Last year, Marvel had already adopted a similar strategy with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Interestingly, forcing the release of Thor: Love and Thunder with Disney+ Day, it broke one of the main advantages of streaming: the short period between the release of a movie in the cinema and its arrival in digital format. In the vast majority of cases, this window is 45 days. However, with the feature starring Chris Hemsworth, that time was almost 60 days.

What is Love and Thunder

If you’ve lived in exile in any of the Nine Realms and have no idea what it’s all about Thor: Love and Thunder, know that it doesn’t take much effort to understand. The new MCU movie follows the same formula adopted in Thor: Ragnarok to bring a light and much more comedy-oriented adventure nonsense than for epic drama, as in the character’s early films.

In the plot, Thor (Hemsworth) journeys through space alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy, but without a purpose in his life. However, that changes when he discovers that gods across the universe are being killed by a creature called Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale). So, he teams up with King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) to face this new villain.

Notice the arm (Image: Publicity/Marvel Studios)

The highlight here is precisely the return of Portman to the cast after leaving the MCU after Thor: Dark World. And she comes back no longer as the hero’s girlfriend, but as a really badass character. The film adapts part of the comic book arc in which she transforms into the Mighty Thor and, with that, we see the scientist wielding Mjölnir and going into the fight with her muscular arms.

In terms of plot, Thor: Love and Thunder It’s not the most inspired production in the MCU. In our review, we point out precisely how it is an entertaining film, but which makes it clear that it does not want to commit to anything and that, therefore, it makes everything banal and without depth. While it makes for great laughs, its story has little impact for either the MCU as a whole or the God of Thunder himself.

Still, it’s a great way to reconnect to the MCU. Even because he makes very interesting connections with what is yet to come and introduces characters and plots that will be explored in the future – and all in the chaotic way of director Taika Waititi.