“Throw a good plan in hand…”; Sampaoli’s demands to sign a contract arrive at Santos and fans react on the web

The Santos fans commented on social media about what a possible return of the coach to Peixe would be

O saints remains without a coach after Lisca’s departure. With this scenario, the situation of an old acquaintance of Peixe was once again debated in Baixada Santista. According to information gathered and passed on by the Bolavip BrazilSampaoli’s only requirement is that the interested Club has the capacity to fight for titles, as he wants to be playing in major competitions.

According to information from Goal, he has already received contacts from teams in South America, including a team from Brazil. A return to Europe is not yet ruled out. With that, on social networks, Santos fans reacted about the coach’s situation, because, at the moment, the team is without a coach.

“Even the crazy Sampaoli with this cast would win everything with his feet on his back… he took milk from Santos in 2019. He doesn’t win anything because he’s crazy and abandons projects halfway, but tactically he puts all distributors of Brazil vests in the pocket”highlighted a saint.

“Sampaoli made Santos play a lot! That Santos from 2019 is very underrated.”. “Play a good plan in Sampaoli’s hand, but don’t want to spend it, so Santos is where he is! Accounts up to date with team in Serie B! Shame on this disastrous management”commented fans.

Now, Alvinegro Praiano returns to the field only on September 27 against Athletico for the next round of the national league. Regarding the table, Santos is ten points behind the sixth place, Hurricane itself, the first team classified for the Libertadores.