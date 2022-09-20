Tickets for São Paulo x Avai, for the Brazilian Championship

Brazilian championship

Sao Paulo vs Avai

9/25/2022 (Sunday), at 8:00 pm

Morumbi’s stadium

TICKETS

FREE: There is no charge for minors.

> FAN PARTNER

Sell ​​online only at spfc.totalacesso.com

Sales opening dates, with priority:



Diamond Plan (old plans: Tu És o Primeiro and Tu És Grande): 10 am on 09/19/2022;

Tricolor Plan (old plans: Tu ÉS Forte): 22:00 on 09/19/2022;

Plano Preto (old plans: Clube da Fé): 10:00 on 09/20/2022;

Plano Branco (old plans: O Mais Querido and São Paulo Brazil): 22:00 on 09/20/2022;

Plano Vermelho (old plans: Vamos, São Paulo and Sou Tricolor): 10 am on 09/21/2022.

New Plans – Supporting Member

> SALE TO ALL THE FANS IN SÃO PAULO:

Starting at 10 am on 09/22/2022 in spfc.totalacesso.com

Tickets are sold exclusively through the website spfc.totalacesso.com. There are no ticket sales at the box office.

BLEACHERS

Sell ​​online only at spfc.totalacesso.com



North Stand – Popular Sector (Yellow) > BRL 30 / BRL 15 ½ entry

South Stand (Orange) > BRL 60 / BRL 30

East Bitso Bleachers (Blue) > BRL 70 / BRL 35 ½

West Stand (Red) > BRL 70 / BRL 35 ½

TOP CHAIRS

Sell ​​online only at spfc.totalacesso.com



North Superior Chair (Yellow) > BRL 50 / BRL 25 ½

Superior Chair South (Orange) > BRL 100 / BRL 50 ½

East Special Chair (Blue) > BRL 200 / BRL 100 ½

West Special Chair (Red) > BRL 200 / BRL 100 ½

GROUND FLOOR CHAIRS

Sell ​​online only at spfc.totalacesso.com



East Bitso Ground Chair (Blue) > BRL 100 / BRL 50 ½

West Ground Chair (Red) > BRL 100 / BRL 50 ½

cabins

The purchase must be made directly with the cabins (contacts at the end of this information).

IDOL CABIN

From 10:00 on 19/09 until 20:00 on 25/09 in spfc.totalacesso.com > BRL 350

Access to the cabin will take place through Gate 5-A, with exclusive early opening from 4 pm.

SPFC CORPORATE CABIN

Starting at 10:00 on 19/09 until 20:00 on 25/09 in spfc.totalacesso.com > BRL 300

> SALE OF TICKETS FOR VISITING FANS

Guest Stand (Red) > BRL 70 / BRL 35 ½

Sale on 22, 23 and 24/09 in spfc.totalacesso.com

On the day of the game (25/09), sell at ticket office 5 of Morumbi Stadium (gate 15-A), from 1 pm to 8:45 pm.

> CAPTIVE CHAIR HOLDERS:

It is mandatory to present the Cadeira Cativa card with the paid semesters and the membership card.



Sell ​​online from 10 am on 09/22 in spfc.totalacesso.com > BRL 70

Sale at box office 1 from 10 am on 22/09.



Club members:

– September 22, 23 and 24, from 10 am to 5 pm, at the counter in the Social Treasury room.

– On game day (25/09): from 10 am to 7 pm.

Other owners:

– On the 22nd, 23rd and 24th of September, from 10 am to 5 pm, at the ticket office at gate 1.

– On the day of the game (25/09):

East sector captives: from 10 am to 8:45 pm, at the club’s external ticket office.

West sector captives: from 10 am to 8:45 pm, at the ticket office at gate 12.

> CLUB ASSOCIATES

– September 22, 23 and 24, from 10 am to 5 pm, at the counter in the Social Treasury room.

– On game day (25/09), from 10 am to 7 pm, at the club’s window.

The presentation of the membership card of both the holder and the dependents is mandatory.

Tickets available to members:

• Camarote Espaço Sócio (exclusive sector for members) > BRL 30

The purchase of 1 ticket is allowed for each member and their dependents.

• Bitso Ground Floor Chair (sector allowed also for non-members) > BRL 50

The purchase of up to 5 tickets per member is allowed. In case of exhaustion of this sector, the West Ground Floor will be offered.

> PWD (PERSON WITH DISABILITIES)

Access through box office 17-B (free of charge – no need to buy a ticket in advance).

Heads up: It is necessary to present the identification document with photo, medical report or benefit card, a copy of the vaccination card contemplating the total vaccination or the RT-PCR test within 48 hours of the date of the game or the Antigen test within 24 hours of the date of the game.

Companion PCD Sector* > BRL 15

*The PCD will have the right to buy up to 1 ticket for their companion, as long as this need is provided for in their PCD Card or their Medical Report. Other companions must pay the full amount of the sector, or make use of the half-price right upon presentation of a supporting document. Tickets are subject to sell-out.

> PAYMENT METHODS

Visa, Master, Elo or Diners credit card.

Fans who purchase tickets through the website spfc.totalacesso.com must use the credit or debit card used to access the stadium. The purchase confirmation voucher is not valid as a ticket! Vouchers will not be accepted at the stadium access gates. In case of loss or loss of the card, the fan must present the incident report plus the purchase voucher in his name.

> HALF-ENTRY

One purchase per CPF/card is allowed. Access will be made upon presentation of the card used in the purchase and identification documentation of the half-price beneficiary.

WARNING: the half-price ticket is for personal use and cannot be transferred and can only be purchased and used by the beneficiary of the discount. Exceptions: parents and children, who may purchase tickets for each other, upon presentation of documents proving the degree of kinship. Failure to present documentation to prove the beneficiary will imply the obligation to purchase the half-price supplement at the box office for access to the stadium.



> TICKETS PURCHASED IN 2020

The fan must have a valid ticket (package or individual) for the games of São Paulo against River Plate (17/03/2020), Binacional (05/05/2020), Red Bull Bragantino (21/05/2020) or of the Paulista/Libertadores 2020 Package;

Fans who purchased individual tickets or a package for the Campeonato Paulista and Copa Libertadores games in 2020, which were held behind closed doors due to the pandemic, will be able to express their interest in watching this season’s games.

Tickets must be requested exclusively through the Service Center at spfc.totalacesso.com.

For the game between São Paulo x Avai on 09/25/2022, the application deadline will be between 09/22 and 09/23 (from 10 am to 6 pm).

How to apply for tickets:

– Access the website spfc.totalacesso.com;

– Click on the “Service Center” icon;

– Click on the “Submit a Request” icon;

–Click on the option “Who are you?”;

– Click on the option “Use – Tickets 2020” (Fill in the other mandatory fields);

– Submit.

OTHER INFORMATION



– São Paulo recommends that everyone present follow health protocols such as social distancing and use of gel alcohol.

Check ticket availability

Amani

Phone: 11 3476-2146

Facebook: facebook.com/amanirestaurantesaopaulo

Website: amanirestaurante.com.br

Instagram: @amanirestaurante

Audio Arena

Phone: 11 99513-1930

Website: www.audioarena.com.br

Instagram: @audioarenasp

By Koji

Phone: 11 3624-7710

Facebook: facebook.com/bykoji

Twitter: @bykojioriginal

Instagram: @bykoji

Tricolor Express Cabin

Instagram: @grimaldi3360

Phone: 12 98113-1110

Santo Manto cabin

Whatsapp: 11 95388-3207

Instagram: @santomantospfc

Facebook: facebook.com/santomantospfc

Cabin Stadium

Phone: 11 2387-3576

Website: www.camarotestadium.com.br or www.fantasticworldbuffet.com.br

Choperia No. 1

Phone: 11 3368-2834

Facebook: facebook.com/choperia.numero1/

Instagram: @choperia.numero1

Steakhouse Breed

Phone: 11 2539-0299

Website: racasteakhouse.com.br

Instagram: @racamorumbi