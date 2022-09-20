Tite rehearses team with Militão on the side and Paquetá next to Casemiro | Brazilian Team

In the second training session in France, coach Tite set up the Brazilian team that will face Ghana in a friendly this Friday, at the Oceane stadium, in Le Havre, at 15:30.

The starters trained with Alisson, Eder Militão, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Alex Telles; Casemiro, Lucas Paquetá; Neymar, Vini Jr, Raphinha and Richarlison.

The reserve team trained with Ederson, Danilo, Ibañez, Bremer, Renan Lodi; Fabinho, Bruno Guimaraes; Antony, Matheus Cunha, Roberto Firmino and Rodrygo.

National team trains in Le Havre — Photo: Raphael Zarko / ge

After facing Ghana, the Brazilian team returns to the field on the 27th, against Tunisia, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris. The Tunisians are in Group D of the World Cup, alongside France, Australia and Denmark.

Ghana, in turn, is in Group H – with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea – and could be an opponent of Brazil, which is part of Group G. The first places in each group cross each other in the round of 16.

Agenda of the Brazilian team until the end of the first phase of the Qatar Cup — Photo: Arte ge

