Tom Holland and Zendaya, Actors of Spider-Man, are accused of treason

Last year, fans of Tom Holland and gives Zendaya were taken by surprise by photos (check out) who revealed the two kissing, a fact that made the two actors assume that they were in a serious relationship soon after.

Their characters, Peter Parker and MJ, also have a romantic relationship in the Spider-Man movies, a fact that made fans “ship” for a long time that Tom and Zendaya became a couple.

And we’ve come to this moment. But while some fans still celebrate this new Hollywood couple, others ended up raising a very compromising suspicion about Tom Holland and Zendaya.

This is because some gringo portals report that the two actors had already kept this relationship a secret for more than 13 months, and for some fans this time indicates that there may have been betrayal.

Before Tom Holland and Zendaya were a couple, they were engaged: Tom was dating Nadia Parkes until at least the month of January, while Zendaya was dating actor Jacob Elordi, his co-star on the show. euphoria.

Zendaya and Jacob broke up in 2020, but the end of the relationship between Tom Holland and Nadia was never announced, so much so that many believed that the two were still together, which is why the photos of Tom and Zendaya kissing took many by surprise. . And because of that, fans have raised the speculation that there may have been a jump of the fence on the part of the actor.

But that only fits if the information of the two being together for 13 months is correct, something that has not yet been confirmed.

