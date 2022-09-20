TVCine FEST arrives in 9 cities across the country this weekend • Portugal Gamers

It is already this weekend that TVCine FEST arrives in cinemas from north to south of the country, promising two days of great premieres of films and series. the new season of The Handmaid’s Tale and Studio 666a film created and starring the Foo Fighters, headline the new TVCine Channel festival, whose proceeds go to Casa do Artista.

Traveling through Lisbon, Porto, Aveiro, Viseu, Coimbra, Vila Real, Almada, Loulé and Funchal on the 24th and 25th of September, TVCine FEST celebrates the premieres of television in Cinema and offers the possibility to see series of success and acclaimed films that did not go through national theaters. With revenues going to Casa do Artista, the festival also has a strong component of support for culture and artists in Portugal.

On the first day of TVCine FEST, on Saturday, the highlight is the premiere of Studio 666, a musical horror comedy featuring the Foo Fighters that takes inspiration from the band’s paranormal experiences during the recording of their latest album. The day also features exclusive premieres of The Purge: Goodbye Americathe new chapter in the cult franchise produced by James DeMonaco and Michael Bay, and thrillers of action like bull and the Jesuita film with a screenplay by Paul Schrader (Taxi Driver) and Tim Roth, Brian Cox and Ron Perlman in the cast. The program for the first day is completed with the preview of the first episode of Billy The Kid T1a new series western about the legendary cowboy American.

On Sunday, attention turns to the premiere of the first episode of the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, the series inspired by the work of Margaret Atwood that won 15 Emmys and became a cultural phenomenon around the world. More relevant than ever, The Handmaid’s Tale T5 is one of the most awaited returns of the year, and appears in Portugal at TVCine FEST. A preview preceded by Shirleya biopic about the genius writer of horror stories Shirley Jackson also played by Elisabeth Moss.

The second day of TVCine FEST also features the premieres of Mainstreama satire on social media with Andrew Garfield and directed by Gia Coppola; help, a film about the pandemic starring Jodie Comer; and A Diary for Jordana moving family drama directed by Denzel Washington and Michael B. Jordan in the lead role.

Tickets for TVCine FEST can be purchased on the App or on the Cinemas NOS website for a symbolic price of €5 per day ticket, valid for all sessions: https://cinemas.nos.pt/tvcine-fest. They are also available at the ticket offices of the NOS Cinemas where the festival will take place: Almada Forum, Forum Coimbra, Colombo (Lisbon), Nosso Shopping (Vila Real), Forum Madeira (Funchal), Glicínias (Aveiro), Mar Shopping (Matosinhos), Mar Shopping Algarve (Loulé) and Palácio do Gelo (Viseu).

